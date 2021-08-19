US Capitol Bomber Surrenders: Authorities Forced To Evacuate Cannon, Madison, Jefferson Buildings—He Even Livestreamed on FB!

The U.S. Capitol bomber finally surrendered himself to the authorities. He admitted that he was carrying a bomb inside his truck, which is parked outside the Library of Congress, located on Capitol Hill.

"This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety," added the police department via its official Twitter account.

When the U.S. Capitol Police department discovered an active bomb threat in the area, they immediately took action to prevent possible serious injuries if ever the bomb explodes.

"Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress," advised the authorities.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.



Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

The latest post of the U.S. police department already generated more than 2,000 retweets, 500 quote tweets, and 2,300 likes. Some of the commentators even asked what kind of guy would try to bomb a library.

On the other hand, some of the Twitter users in the comment section said they are praying for those near the affected area.

U.S. Capitol Bomber Has Surrendered

According to CNBC's latest report, the North Carolina man said that he was the one who tried to bomb the U.S. Capitol Library of Congress. The criminal was identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, a 49-year-old man inside the black pick-up truck.

Because of surprising action, authorities were forced to evacuate the Jefferson, Madison, and Cannon establishments. Staff in the Jefferson and Madison buildings confirmed that they received an email from the police, telling them to remain calm and safely relocate from the area.

They were also advised not to use the exit toward First Street. On the other hand, individuals in the Cannon building were advised to use the Capitol's underground tunnels. Authorities also said that they need to reach the Longworth House Office Building, where it is safe.

Bomber Livestreamed on Facebook?

BBC News reported that the bomber was even livestreaming while inside his truck. Many Facebook users claimed that they saw several videos of Roseberry while is sitting in his vehicle.

But, Facebook removed the video after 90 minutes of livestreaming. This just shows that the man really wants to alarm all the people near his targeted area.

