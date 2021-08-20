A new poll showed that many Americans do not see Vice President Kamala Harris as qualified to replace President Joe Biden.

The latest survey of Rasmussen Reports showed that only 43 percent believe that Kamala Harris was qualified to run the country, while 55 percent do not think she is qualified. Of that, about 47 percent of likely voters said she's "not at all qualified."

Despite the vice president's fall in popularity, most voters believe it's likely that Joe Biden will not finish his term, and Kamala Harris will replace him.

The survey results revealed that 51 percent believed that Kamala Harris would likely replace Joe Biden before the 2024 election, while 37 percent said it will not happen.

The said poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted between August 12 and August 15, as the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan that led to the collapsed of the South Asian country's government, New York Post reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Afghanistan

Kamala Harris has remained mum on the Afghanistan crisis and has yet to hold a public event since last week. The vice president took part in at least four briefings with Joe Biden and his national security team. But instead of addressing the public, Harris took to Twitter to tackle the issue in Afghanistan.

On August 18, the vice president tweeted that the mission of the U.S. is to get the Americans, allies, and the vulnerable Afghans to safety.

We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago. Now, our mission is to get our people, our allies, and vulnerable Afghans to safety outside of the country. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 17, 2021

On Thursday, she again tweeted that they are "closely monitoring" the situation in Afghanistan. Harris also reiterated her statement on August 18, saying that the priority of the U.S. is to evacuate the "U.S. citizens, SIV applicants, and vulnerable Afghans" out of the country.

We’re closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan. Our priority is to continue evacuating U.S. citizens, SIV applicants, and vulnerable Afghans out of the country. https://t.co/kR2YF84AFx — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 19, 2021

On Thursday, the vice president gave her first on-cam remarks in seven days. She delivered a taped three-minute address to the National Association of Black Journalists' (NABJ) virtual convention. However, Kamala Harris failed to mention Afghanistan.

Kamala Harris to Visit Singapore and Vietnam

Kamala Harris was scheduled to depart on Friday for her second overseas trip. The vice president will visit Singapore and Vietnam.

Kamala Harris is set to speak with Singapore President Halimah Yacob over the phone on Monday. She will participate in a bilateral meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and deliver a speech on a U.S. combat ship visiting Singapore.

Kamala Harris would then head to Vietnam to tackle the rise of China and the possible threats posing to global security.

Meanwhile, former U.S. ambassador to Vietnam David Shear said the vice president should avoid focusing entirely on China during her trip and be careful to offer a "positive" message to the nations. Shear noted that the U.S. relationships "with these countries are important in themselves."

