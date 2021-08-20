Pacquiao Vs. Ugas UPDATE: Expert Picks, Predictions, and MORE—Yordenis' Trainer Believe PacMan Can't Win by KO

Manny Pacquiao is about to face his new rival, Yordenis Ugas, in the upcoming welterweight title match this August 21, at exactly 9:00 p.m. ET. The most-awaited boxing match of 2021 would take place at the T-Mobile Arena, which is located in Las Vegas.

According to CBS Boxing's latest report, various sports critics and retired boxers are sharing their predictions about the upcoming matchup. These include Timothy Bradley Jr., who claimed that speed would have the main role when the two legendary boxers trade punches.

However, it seems like the all-time champ would have a hard time taking down Ugas since he has the WBA (World Boxing Association) title. PacMan lost this title in his 2019 fight with Keith Thurman.

"I didn't like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring. Both of us are champions, but we'll see who has the belt after Saturday," said the Filipino boxer during the Wednesday press release.

Pacquiao Vs. Ugas Welterweight Title Match's Predictions

Sporting News provided some of the predictions provided by various boxing critics. Here are some of them:

PacMan vs. Ugas prop bets

Pacquiao by (T)KO: +165

Ugas by (T)KO: +1200

Pacquiao by decision: +120

Ugas by decision: +420

PacMan Vs. Ugas Odds

Manny Pacquiao: -430

Yordenis Ugas: +300

Draw: +2000

When it comes to the crowd, Manny would certainly be the people's favorite. He could even get the judges' favor. But, when it comes to the actual fight, Ugas has some strong points.

Some sports experts claimed that Yordenis has the advantage when it comes to body structure. They explained that he could use his arm span to neutralize PacMan's attacks so that he could defend his body.

Aside from this, the current WBA champion is also considered one of the best counterpunchers in the boxing industry right now. This simply means that with great timing, he could easily return the Filipino boxer's attack back to him.

However, you still need to remember that PacMan has more experience than Ugas since he already defeated several champions in his prime. Manny also has great speed despite his age.

Ugas' Trainer Is Confident Manny Can't Win Via KO

Inquirer.Net shared some of the statements of Ugas' trainer, Ismael Salas. He claimed that the Filipino champion doesn't have what it takes to take down the Ugas completely.

"To me, he is a legend. And he's a guy who's an inspiration to a new generation of boxers. But look back, he's talking about the knockout, he's long never KO'd anyone. He's been dropping people, but never KO for a long time," said Salas.

His statement is true since the last win via KO of PacMan was way back in 2018, the time when he stopped Lucas Matthysse of Argentina. The recent fight between the two also lasted only seven rounds.

