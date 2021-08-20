ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant have signed contracts and agreed to a November 6 pay-per-view unification fight.

The deal happened after weeks of stop-and-start negotiations between the Mexican boxer and PBC founder Al Haymon. PBC will present the fight along with Canelo Promotions.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

According to ESPN, Canelo Alvarez has three titles in his belt in 168-pounds, and Caleb Plant owns the other belt. The two boxing stars would battle to be crowned as the undisputed super middleweight champion.

In a statement released Thursday, Alvarez said he was very excited to have this fight, especially that he would have a shot in making history. The Mexican boxer noted that this is exactly what he wanted to do in his career, leaving a mark in the field of boxing. He added that he could not wait to see all of his fans on November 6.

The said fight was originally being targeted for Sept. 18 in Las Vegas, but at the eleventh hour, the deal fell apart. Alvarez then entered talks for a possible shot at a light heavyweight title challenge from Dmitry Bivol.

However, before the deal with Bivol could be completed, the Mexican boxer's promotion decided to delay his return until November. They wanted to have extra time so that Alvarez could focus on a full training camp in San Diego.

The Chase to Become the First Mexican Undisputed Boxer

In order for Canelo Alvarez to be an undisputed champion, the 31-year-old Mexican boxer must beat Caleb Plant, and that's what he wanted all along.

The trainer of Alvarez, Eddie Reynoso, told ESPN that when the Mexican boxer got to 168, it became a project for them. Alvarez's camp wanted the boxing star to become the first Latino and Mexican to be undisputed. Reynoso said it was something that he has been projecting for more than a year.

Reynoso also emphasized the advantage of Canelo Alvarez as a free agent. Alvarez's trainer said their camp has an excellent relationship with all the promoters, and they could negotiate to any possible fight.

Reynoso added that he was very happy about the recent deal as it only shows they were not only doing a great job as a camp with the belts but also as a promotion company in sealing the deal. Reynoso said they would work hard to get the win for them to write their names in Mexican and world boxing history.

It was in May that Canelo Alvarez let Caleb Plant know that he was coming for his belt. After the ninth-round TKO of Alvarez against Billy Joe Saunders which shattered the orbital bone of the British boxer, he delivered the message to Plant.

