An Iowa woman has now been sentenced in a federal court to 25 years in prison for two hate crimes after she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old Latina girl and a 12-year-old Black boy with her SUV in 2019.

Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, has already been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the same crimes in May, a month after she pleaded guilty to two attempted murder charges.

According to CrimeOnline, Poole Franklin was given two concurrent 25 years sentences, including a mandatory minimum of 17 1/2, on state attempted murder charges.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose delivered the latest 25-year sentence to the Iowa woman on Thursday, August 19. However, she could be imprisoned longer as the federal system does not have parole, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

According to the Department of Justice, Poole Franklin targeted minors due to their race and national origin, being the victims, Black and Hispanic.

Iowa Woman Running Over the Black Boy and Latina Girl

Nicole Poole Franklin saw the 12-year-old Black boy walking on the sidewalk with his sibling, who was also a minor, on Dec. 9, 2019, while she was driving her vehicle.

The Justice Department noted that when the Iowa woman saw the children, she believed that the victim was of Middle Eastern or African descent, NBC News reported.

Poole Franklin then headed towards the curb and had struck one of the children. The victim sustained cuts and bruises but did not go to the hospital.

The Iowa woman said she ran over him because he's "just like ISIS" and "was not supposed to be there." She further noted that the young Black boy was going to take her out.

Poole Franklin then fled from the scene and saw the 14-year-old Latina girl. She also struck the child and drove away. The Iowa woman claimed that she targeted the Latina girl because she thought the victim was Mexican and was taking over "our homes" and "our jobs."

The Latina girl went to school to ask for help, and she was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. She had a concussion and bruises.

Richard D. Westphal, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, said Poole Franklin would be held accountable not only for her intentional actions but also for her malicious beliefs behind them.

According to prosecutors, Nicole Poole Franklin has a prior criminal history when she was 18, including convictions for theft, assault, and harassment. They also said that she had a history of substance abuse and mental illness.

The girl's father, Cesar Miranda, said that his belief that he was free in this country has disappeared due to the incident, CrimeOnline reported. Miranda added that he hopes the Iowa woman would change "because human beings can never live like this."

The Latina girl also testified at the sentencing hearing, saying that she was sorry that her skin color bothers Poole Franklin, but she and "her people are never leaving."

