Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie went viral on Instagram after posting a heartfelt letter sent to her by an Afghan girl amid the turmoil in Afghanistan.

Jolie posted the said letter on her account on Friday, when the "Tomb Raider" actress opened her first Instagram account. The letter was the 46-year-old actress' first public post on Instagram, The Daily Mail reported.

Angelina Jolie Posts Letter from Afghan Girl on Instagram

The actress on Friday posted a slideshow of the letter and a photo of women's back standing, gazing towards something.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan," Jolie wrote in the caption. The actress further noted that the Afghans "are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely."

"So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights," Jolie added.

Angelina Jolie also shared that she was in Afghanistan two weeks before the 9/11 tragedy occurred. During her stay, the award-winning actress said she met some Afghan refugees who left the Taliban.

The letter from the Afghan girl narrates her struggle of going to school, fearing that the Taliban would obstruct her desire to continue education. Furthermore, the girl noted that they were all afraid when the extremists came, thinking that all their dreams were gone.

The letter also revealed that the Afghan girl felt their rights were violated because they could not study or work. Angelina Jolie noted that it was "sickening" to witness Afghans being displaced from the "fear and uncertainty" that came to their country.

She also expressed her disgust at how Afghan refugees were treated as a burden, noting that they were one of the most capable people in the world.

"Like others who are committed, I will not turn away," Jolie pointed out, adding that she would continue to look for other avenues to extend help. The actress ended her post by urging people to join her in helping.

A source close to Angelina Jolie told People that the mother of six joined Instagram to be a part of the effort to amplify the voices of women and young people in Afghanistan.

Although she only started her account on Friday, Angelina Jolie's first post has already caught a lot of attention. Her Instagram account has already garnered at least 3.7 million followers as of this writing.

Angelina Jolie's Other Advocacies

It was not the first time that Angelina Jolie extended her help to different causes. The actress was reported to help at least 29 charities including Afghanistan Relief Organization and UNICEF.

In 2012, Angelina Jolie was appointed by the UNHCR to be a Special Envoy that focuses on major crises that result in mass population displacement.

