Los Angeles might have a new star on the block as singer The Weeknd was reported to buy a $70 million mansion in Bel Air.

It was unclear when the "Save Your Tears" singer bought the pad in Los Angeles, but TMZ confirmed that The Weeknd bought the said property on Thursday.

TMZ noted that real estate agents Rayni and Branden Williams reached out to the mansion's original owners on behalf of the singer.

The Weeknd's New Los Angeles Mansion Formerly Owned by a Dutch Media Entrepreneur

Originally the Bel Air mansion was owned by Dutch media entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife, Danielle Oerlemans. According to reports, the Oerlemans did not originally intend to put the estate for sale. However, the $70 million was too nice for them to pass up, and the deal was done off-market.

The said 33,000 square foot property is located in the 1.6 acres that overlook the Bel-Air country club, New York Post reported. The said estate comes with nine bedrooms, a spa, a sports court, as well as indoor and outdoor pools. The massive mansion also boasts a gym, a music studio, and a movie theater.

The glossy industrial home has a Mediterranean feel with double gates to transport The Weeknd into the seclusion of his private and luxurious mansion.

The Weeknd Net Worth and Other Properties

It was not impossible for The Weeknd to buy a mansion in Los Angeles, California that costs $70 million, as the singer has a net worth of at least $200 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

The "Earned It" singer was regarded as one of the highest-paid entertainers globally, as he can generate at least $90 million before taxes in a tour.

Apart from his career in the music industry, The Weeknd has also collaborated with several companies such as e-cigarette manufacturers and Marvel. He is also a brand ambassador for Puma and has his own branded merchandise.

It was not the first time the singer bought a multimillion-dollar home. The Weeknd also owned a $25 million penthouse located in Beverly Hills. Before setting foot in Los Angeles, the singer rented a triplex penthouse in New York that costs $60,000 per month.

The Weeknd also owns a three-acre estate in Hidden-Hills amounting to $18 million. The said property was listed for sale in 2020, amounting to $25 million.

The Weeknd's new Los Angeles mansion came as the singer broke off the record for the most consecutive weeks on The Billboard Top 100 with his single "Blinding Lights." The Imagine Dragons previously held the said title with their song entitled "Radio Active."

On August 6, The Weeknd also released the music video of his new single entitled "Take My Breath" on YouTube. Since its release, the music video has already garnered over 25 million views with at least 851,000 likes.

