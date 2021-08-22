Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas Fight Results: Cuban Boxer Wins, Score Card, and Updates

Manny Pacquiao surprisingly lost against Yordenis Ugas, allowing the Cuban welterweight fighter to retain his title as the WBA super welterweight champion.

This is a huge turnaround since various sports analysts and retired boxers claimed that the Filipino boxer has the upper hand in the match against Ugas.

Before the match began, they shared their opinions about the fight between the two welterweight fighters. Timothy Bradley Jr. even said that Ugas might lose because Pacquiao has more experience and speed. However, ESPN confirmed that the title defender proved them wrong.

Ugas Retains WBA Super Welterweight Title!

According to DAZN News' latest report, the latest fight of PacMan could be the last one of the Filipino boxers. This could certainly happen since he plans to run for President in the upcoming Philippines election.

READ MORE: Manny Pacquiao's Coach: 'Manny has surpassed Floyd Mayweather'

Aside from running as the Asian country's leader, he also lost against Ugas, which could add up to his retiring reasons. However, he still showed that the Cuban fighter couldn't win with a KO since he lost via unanimous decision in Las Vegas on Aug. 21.

The final scorecards read 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112 in favor of Ugas.

READ NEXT: Pacquiao-Ugas Update: Magsayo KOs Ceja in 10th Round Using His Lightning Fast Rights! Experts Share Their Main Event Picks