Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are facing tons of backlash on Twitter after videos showed them that they seemed having a good time over the weekend while President Joe Biden faces mounting blame for Afghanistan fiasco.

Both Democrats were criticized on social media after different clips showed Pelosi and Schumer in two separate events yucking it up.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Criticized over Face Mask and Diversity

On Sunday, a video surfaced on Twitter showing Nancy Pelosi with a bunch of maskless people during a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) retreat in Napa Valley, California.

In the video, the donors were seen sitting within close proximity of each other and without face coverings as Pelosi, also without a mask, spoke in front of them.

This appears to be a video of @SpeakerPelosi talking to donors at the @dccc retreat this weekend in Napa. pic.twitter.com/YsqRvM16ex — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 22, 2021

The Blaze reported that COVID-19 cases in Napa County through August 13 to 19 were up by 71 percent from the previous week, making the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designate the county as a "high level of community transmission."

Although most of the guests did not wear their masks, journalist Glenn Greenwald noted that all the waiters in the fundraising event wore their face coverings, New York Post reported.

All the servants fully masked.



The almost-entirely old, white, rich crowd of DCCC donors free to go maskless as they're served. https://t.co/OuhPp468q9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 22, 2021

Critics were quick to react and slammed Nancy Pelosi, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying, "it's utter hypocrisy."

"Speaker Pelosi wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines with her political donors," McCarthy noted.

Speaker Pelosi wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines with her political donors. It's utter hypocrisy. https://t.co/PmiygfqN7F — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 22, 2021

In a statement, National Republican Congressional Committee Spokesman, Mike Berg, said the Democrats would have plenty of time "to sip expensive wine" with Nancy Pelosi after the voters fire them in the midterm elections.

It was not the first time that Nancy Pelosi was seen not wearing a mask. It can be recalled that the House speaker was seen not wearing a face mask two days after the Capitol Police declared that face masks should be worn at all times.

Apart from not wearing a face mask, Pelosi was also blasted for diversity, as most of the guests in the said fundraiser appeared to be white.

One Twitter asked where are the people of color.

Where are the people of color? pic.twitter.com/FtaPwz7Jdj — Jeff Burrows😆 (@Jeff_Burrows) August 22, 2021

Another one said the crowd was diverse.

Diverse crowd — Midnight Rider (@RubberCitySpeed) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, another user noted that the only non-White people in the crowd were the servers.

Also appears like the only non-white ppl there are the servers. Dem there White Privilege? — Ray Watson (@ObiRayKanobi) August 22, 2021

Senator Chuck Schumer Blasted for His Dance with Stephen Colbert

Chuck Schumer was criticized after a video showing him dancing with Stephen Colbert surfaced on Twitter.

It happened during the "We Love NYC" The Homecoming Concert" in Central Park. The video showed that Schumer and Colbert were happily dancing and vibing to the music. The event was cut short Saturday night due to inclement weather.

Congressman Lee Zeldin slammed the senator. He said that maybe once Schumer's done dancing, he can call President Joe Biden and get him to sign the Pre-Landfall Emergency Declaration for the state.

Maybe once @SenSchumer is done dancing with @StephenAtHome, he can call @POTUS & get him to sign the Pre-Landfall Emergency Declaration for our state. The current forecast is predicting a direct hit to Long Island by Hurricane Henri in hours. Stop clowning around & do something! https://t.co/Ze61jGI9qb — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 21, 2021

Hurricane Henri was forecasted to hit Long Island earlier, but its track shifted east Sunday, which spared eastern Long Island.

Tom Nichols, an academic specialist in International Affairs, urged Chuck Schumer to switch careers if he wants to "spend a joyous night" in Central Park while Kabul is in shambles.

If Chuck Schumer wants to spend a joyous night rocking out in Central Park while Kabul is a mess and Biden is up to his neck in hot water, then he should get a job besides Majority Leader. https://t.co/5IKTaFRQzu — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 22, 2021

The said video of Schumer dancing was posted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokesman, Bill Neidhart.

