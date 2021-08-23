The National Hockey League's (NHL) New York Rangers mourned the death of hockey Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert on Sunday. He was 80 years old.

Gilbert's family confirmed the news of his passing to the Rangers, who announced it on Sunday evening. However, the NHL team did not disclose the cause or reason behind the death of the New York Rangers legend.

The New York Rangers said Rod Gilbert is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Chantal, Holly, Justin, and Brooke; and grandchildren Arielle, Owen, Kaya, Lila, Jordyn, Logan, and Damon.

READ NEXT: NHL Goaltender Tony Esposito Dies at 78; Blackhawks Mourn Passing of Hockey Legend

New York Rangers Saddened Over Rod Gilbert's Death

The New York Rangers issued a statement expressing their grief and sadness about Gilbert's death. Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury noted that everyone in their team and organization "mourns the loss of a true New York icon."

Drury further noted that Gilbert's "remarkable" talent and enthusiasm personified New York and brought hockey players closer to non-hockey fans.

"It was an incredible privilege to get to know Rod," the president and general manager said, adding that Gilbert's passion and dedication would be a source of his inspiration.

Apart from the Drury, Madison Square Garden executive Chairman and New York Rangers owner James Dolan also expressed his thoughts on Rod Gilbert's passing, New York Post reported.

Dolan shared that Rod Gilbert was one of the "greatest" ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had. Dolan further noted that Gilbert's love for the New York Rangers and the people of New York made him closer to generations of fans and also made him forever be known as "Mr. Ranger."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recalled Gilbert's impact on the NHL and his team over the past 62 years. Bretman described the hockey legend as a player, who was deeply respected and admired by both his teammates and opponents.

"Our thoughts are with Rod's wife, Judy, and the entire Gilbert family during this difficult time. They will always be a part of the Rangers family," Dolan said.

Rod Gilbert as a Hockey Athlete with New York Rangers

Before joining the Rangers, the hockey legend broke a vertebra in his back in 1960 after slipping on garbage on ice while playing with Guelph in the Ontario Hockey Association.

After recovering, Rod Gilbert finished his hockey career with at least 406 goals, 615 assists for 1,021 points in about 1,065 games. Gilbert also boasts at least 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff matches. He also established at least 20 team scoring records. Gilbert was known to spend his 18-year career with the New York Rangers.

In 1976, Gilbert earned the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is given by the NHL who exemplified the qualities of perseverance, dedication to hockey, and sportsmanship.

Rod Gilbert's number seven jersey was the first number retired by the New York Rangers. It was raised in the Madison Square Garden in October 1979.

READ MORE: Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas Fight Results: Cuban Boxer Wins, Score Card, and Updates

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: New York Rangers Hall Of Famer Rod Gilbert Dies - From CBS New York