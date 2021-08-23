The Queen was reported to direct senior Palace aides to plan legal fightback after becoming "exasperated" at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's repeated attacks on the royal family.

Citing a source close to Queen Elizabeth II, The Sun reported that the British monarchy's legal team is consulting libel experts after a barrage of hurtful comments from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"There is a limit on how to how much will be accepted, and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far," the unnamed source noted. The source also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be notified that "repeated attacks will not be tolerated."

Prince Harry's Book Prompts Legal Action From Queen Elizabeth II

The news of the legal fightback from The Queen came after an updated chapter of "Finding Freedom," the royal biography about the Sussexes' royal exit, accuses the royals of "failing to own" their part in the fallout.

Prince Harry earlier revealed that he was writing a tell-all memoir that will be released next year. Penguin Random House will publish the said book written by the Duke of Sussex. The source noted that the royals' legal team also speaks to firms with expertise in libel and privacy.

The source added that if someone were named in the book and accused of something directly, that could be a libel and infringe their rights to private family life.

"It would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject," the unnamed source noted.

The source said the Queen and the rest of the royal family are concerns that the "American public is falling for what Harry and Meghan say."

The rift between the royal family and the Sussexes began when Meghan Markle said in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey that the royals refused to make her son, Archie, a prince or receive a title partly due to issues concerning his skin color.

The "Suits" actress further noted that there were also conversations within the royal family that his son would not going to receive security.

Prince William has defended the royal family, saying they were "very much not a racist family." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were known to step down from their royal duties last year and started a new life in the U.S. Prince Harry reportedly said he left due to a lack of "lack of support" and "understanding."

The Queen Warns British Media to Stay Away From Prince Andrew

The Queen warned the British media earlier against taking pictures of the royal family or their guests at Balmoral. It happened on the same day when her son Prince Andrew arrived at the Balmoral.

Sources at the palace said the letters were sent out to media organizations on August 10, a day after a civil lawsuit was filed accusing Prince Andrew of raping Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The warning was delivered by lawyers from British firm Farrer & Co., who was acting on the Queen's behalf.

However, the sources noted that the same letters were sent "every holiday," saying it was not remarkable. But a source from a British newspaper said the intention of the royals might be to protect the duke from being pictured while being served with legal documents.

A British newspaper editor told The Daily Beast that they have never seen a warning like the one sent to them from the Queen's lawyers. The editor noted that it was clear that the memo was to keep people away from the duke. The editor added that there's no coincidence in the timing of the lawsuit against Prince Andrew.

