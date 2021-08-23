After a Texas dad was shot in the head while driving along Interstate 10 in Houston on Friday night, two young boys steered the wheel of their vehicle off the freeway to safety.

According to Crime Online, the Houston Police said the incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. when the Toyota Sequoia traveling eastbound was hit with a bullet.

Texas Boys Drive for Their Lives

The bullet flew into the SUV and struck the man in the head. When interviewed by the police, the sons of the Texas dad said they initially thought that someone had thrown a rock at their vehicle.

The Texas dad, 29, who was not identified, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head. His children, ages 8 and 6, were not injured in the shooting incident on the freeway.

With their father slumped over in the driver's seat, the brothers steered the vehicle off the freeway's main lane and placed it onto a feeder road before it came to a stop.

According to NBC News, the boys jumped out of the vehicle after it stopped and ran for help. The Houston Police said a woman who had just left a Chili's restaurant saw the two young boys and called 911. A San Jacinto Police officer working on another job nearby came to the scene until Houston police arrived.

Meanwhile, the Houston police said they were not sure if the shooting incident was part of a road rage incident or if a stray bullet struck the Texas dad. Police said they still had no suspect in the case, and the motive is still unknown.

Officers were now searching for the shooter. Lt. R. Willkens of the Houston Police Department said they still do "not know if it was road rage or if the suspect was someone actually trying to get these individuals."

"So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now," Willkens noted.

A Call for Justice

Currently, authorities are looking for a "white passenger vehicle." Investigators were also expected to review the video footage from the freeway cameras and canvass the area for any possible witnesses, WAFB9 reported.

Authorities urged any possible witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 if they have any information on the shooting incident.

Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a $10,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of those individuals involved in the deadly shooting.

In his social media account, Turner urged citizens to help Houston authorities to look at the individuals responsible for the freeway shooting incident.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: HPD: Young Sons Steer Car off Freeway After Father Shot in the Head While Driving - From KHOU 11