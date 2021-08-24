After the latest update of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's regularly revised travel advisories list, the Bahamas and Morocco are now among the countries with the highest-risk destinations for travelers.

CDC's Level 4 List: Destinations With Very High COVID-19 Risk

According to CNN, the CDC recommended that individuals avoid traveling to locations that were considered part of the "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" notice. Based on CDC's advice, individuals who would be traveling to the listed countries should be fully vaccinated first.

Based on the recent update of the CDC, six destinations were moved to the Level 4 list on Aug. 23, including countries like the Bahamas, Kosovo, Morocco, Haiti, Sint Maarten, and Lebanon.

The evolving list of travel notices of the CDC ranges from Level 1, considered 'low,' to Level 4, which is 'very high.'

Moreover, the destinations listed under the "Covid-19 Very High" Level 4 category in the last 28 days had more than 500 recorded cases in every 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, countries that were listed under the Level 3 category of the CDC were destinations that have had 100 to 500 recorded cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

The newly added six destinations to the Level 4 list were previously considered as part of the "Level 3: COVID-19 High" record.

Starting Aug. 21, residents in mainland Exuma, Abaco and the Abaco Cays, and North, Central, and South Andros of the Bahamas would not be allowed to go out from their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The prime minister of the Bahamas implemented the pandemic curfew due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, amid the aftermath of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the southwest portion of Haiti on Aug. 14, the Haitian prime minister reminded citizens to be conscious of the risk brought by COVID-19 during the ongoing recovery efforts.

CDC's Updated Level 3 Destinations

CDC also updated their "Level 3: Covid-19 High" category list after ten other destinations reached the level's criteria. Destinations like Albania, Herzegovina, Liechtenstein, Bosnia, and Brunei moved up two categories after previously categorized as level one. Countries like Bulgaria and Serbia were relocated from level two. While the countries of Greenland and Guernsey changed from "level unknown," and Paraguay moved down to Level 3 after being listed in level four.

The CDC guidance stated that for destinations that were listed on the Level 3 category, the agency urged unvaccinated travelers to avoid nonessential travel to those locations. Based on general travel guidance created by the CDC, the agency recommends avoiding all international travel, especially if they were not fully vaccinated.

The agency emphasized in a statement that fully vaccinated travelers were less likely to get and contribute to the spread of COVID-19. However, CDC also reminded the people that even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants, especially during international travel, as it poses additional risks, CBS 46 reported.

