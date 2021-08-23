Disney World would require vaccines among their employees under labor union, as per its agreement with the Service Trade Council Union (STCU).

The agreement between Disney World and the said union was announced through a statement from Local 362, which was posted on social media on Monday. The said statement revealed that all employees represented by the union must show proof COVID vaccines inoculated them by Oct. 22.

Service Trades Council Union was reported to have at least 43,000 cast members in Disney World.

A Disney spokesperson in a statement that they appreciate the " communication and collaboration" from the union representatives as they focus on the safety of their cast members at the "forefront" of their health protocol.

READ NEXT: Disney and ABC Chief Reveals Passing on Scripts Not Meeting Diversity Standards

Disney World Requires Vaccine Proof to Employees

As the company requires vaccination among unionized employees, Disney World would encourage COVID vaccines by establishing COVID vaccine events over the next few weeks. Furthermore, the announcement also directed those Casts interested in going to the Hub for more information.

Union statement on Agreement with Disney regarding Cast Member vaccine requirement #GetVaccinated #1u pic.twitter.com/XAFFL2gTvb — UNITE HERE! Local 362 (@UNITEHERE362) August 23, 2021

In the statement, the union emphasized that COVID vaccines are safe, effective, and free, touting the full approval of Pfizer, which according to them, will be offered by the company to their unionized employees.

The union also pointed out that getting vaccinated is "the best way for workers to protect themselves" from the notorious disease.

Although Disney World encouraged the COVID vaccine among unionized employees, Local 362 highlighted that casts with other medical issues or sincerely held religious beliefs would be eligible to apply for accommodation through a "negotiated process." The union highlighted that Disney would exert effort to accommodate the said demographics.

Moreover, the said process would include weekly meetings and explanations if any accommodations will be denied. A grievance procedure would also be available in case there will be a dispute on the accommodation request.

Meanwhile, Local 362 underscored that cast members who would not comply with the vaccine requirement and did not request accommodation will be separated from the company with a "yes" rehire status.

Joe Biden Encourages Private Companies to Impose COVID VaccineThe agreement between Disney World and the STCU came as President Joe Biden urged the private companies to impose COVID vaccine mandates as Pfizer received full approval from the FDA.

On Monday, the president said that vaccines would be required for business leaders and non-profit leaders. To date, around 70% of American adults received the first dose of the vaccine, while 60% were reported to be fully vaccinated. CDC reported that more than 204 million Pfizer shots were utilized.

It can be recalled that the Pfizer vaccine was made eligible for Americans aging 16 and above. The FDA's full approval makes Pfizer the first vaccine to receive the said status in the U.S.

Public health experts voiced out that it would be easy for employers and private companies to impose vaccine mandates with the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S FDA.

READ NEXT: 5 Hurt After Fire Hits Pemex Oil Platform in Gulf of Mexico

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Walt Disney World Requiring Masks Indoors Again, Regardless of Vaccination Status - From ABC Action News