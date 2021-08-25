Vice President Kamala Harris safely arrived in Vietnam early Wednesday after her flight from Singapore was delayed due to a potential "Havana Syndrome" case in Hanoi.

Kamala Harris' trip to Vietnam is part of her Southeast Asian tour, marking her second foreign trip while in office. It was the first time a U.S. vice president has visited Vietnam.

Despite the emergence of Havana Syndrome in Vietnam, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a safety assessment was conducted before Harris flew to Hanoi.

According to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam, the decision was made to continue with the vice president's trip after careful assessment.

The Daily Mail reported that Kamala Harris' flight from Singapore was delayed by more than three hours because of an "anomalous health incident" in Hanoi.

Havana Syndrome Cases Delayed Kamala Harris Flight to Vietnam

The U.S. government referred to the anomalous health incident as the Havana Syndrome. Reports said that at least two U.S. personnel in Hanoi were stricken with the mysterious condition over the weekend. They will be medevacked out of the country.

"We, of course, take any reported incidents of Havana Syndrome seriously," said Psaki in a press briefing on Tuesday.

When asked whether there were concerns Kamala Harris was a target, the White House press secretary noted it had not been assessed, adding that the incident occurred in Vietnam before the vice president's arrival.

Kamala Harris' office did not provide a reason for the vice president's flight delay. When pressed by reporters before the vice president departs from Singapore, Harris' spokesperson, Simon Sanders, simply said the vice president is "well" and looking forward to her meetings in Hanoi.

Later on the flight, Sanders noted that the flight delay has nothing to do with Harris' health.

The Havana Syndrome cases in Vietnam came less than a week after news emerged that multiple officials from the U.S. Embassy in Berlin sought treatment for the said condition.

The said affected diplomats were reported to be involved in Russia-related issues such as cybersecurity and gas exports. To date, more than 200 U.S. officials and personnel from around the world complained about the symptoms of Havana Syndrome.

What is Havana Syndrome?

Havana Syndrome is a series of unexplained medical symptoms first experienced by U.S. State Department personnel stationed in Havana, Cuba in late 2016.

Those affected experienced similar symptoms, including headache, dizziness, fatigue, anxiety, nausea, cognitive difficulties, and memory loss, consistent with concussions. Before the sudden onset of symptoms, some have reported hearing a loud noise.

The condition's cause was still unclear, but experts said it might be a result of a mechanical device that emits ultrasonic or microwave energy.

The long-term effect of Havana Syndrome includes migraine, squinting, recurrent vertigo, nosebleed, and problems with distant vision.

Experts said Havana Syndrome could be managed through art therapy, acupuncture, breathing exercises, and meditation.

WATCH: Havanna Syndrome Scare Delays Harris Vietnam Trip - From Associated Press