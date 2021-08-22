President Joe Biden laughed after he was asked about a poll revealing that the majority of the Americans believe he's no longer competent to be president.

It happened during Biden's press briefing on Sunday as he provided an update on the administration's response to Hurricane Henri and Afghanistan evacuations.

A reporter cited the CBS News poll that was also released on Sunday, Fox News reported. The survey comes as Joe Biden and his administration were placed under fire after he decided to pull out the U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Poll Shows Majority of Americans Question President Joe Biden's Ability to Serve

The reporter said the poll revealed that Americans wanted to withdraw the U.S citizens in Afghanistan but disapproved of how the president responded and handled the situation.

"The poll also found that... a majority of Americans, and forgive me, I'm just the messenger no longer consider you competent, focused or effective in the job," the reporter added.

Biden immediately responded by saying that he has not seen that poll. The reporter replied, "It's out there." Joe Biden then shook his head and laughed.

When asked about his thoughts and what he can say to the Americans who say he's unfit to be president, Joe Biden said he has a "basic decision to make."

"I either withdraw the American people from a 20-year war... I either increase the number of forces we keep there... or I end the war, and I decided to end the war," he noted.

It can be recalled that a survey released last week showed a majority of likely voters believed that Biden would not finish his term and Vice President Kamala Harris will replace him.

The survey from Rasmussen Reports revealed that although they believe Kamala Harris would likely replace Joe Biden before the 2024 election, Americans were not convinced that Harris was qualified to replace Biden.

The said survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted between August 12 and August 15, as the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden to Accept Afghanistan Nationals

During the press briefing, the president said he's open to accepting Afghan evacuees into the U.S. However, Biden underscored that it would happen after being screened and cleared from military bases and transit centers.

The president said they set up processing and transit centers across the world for Americans and Afghans who flee the South Asian country. He noted that more than two dozen countries across four continents agreed to set up these centers.

Joe Biden noted that their priority was to get American citizens out of Kabul as "quickly, and as safely as possible."

"Any Americans who want to get home will get home," the president stressed.

To date, Joe Biden said the U.S. forces have already evacuated at least 33,000 individuals since July. The president further noted that around 11,000 people were evacuated out of Kabul in less than 36 hours.

