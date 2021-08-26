ESPN announced on Wednesday that it would cancel its NBA programming "The Jam." The network also confirmed that Rachel Nichols was removed from the said show.

"The Jam" was an afternoon NBA show on ESPN that Nichols hosted since 2016. The network's decision comes as Nichols was placed under fire over her issue with ESPN colleague Maria Taylor.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols Confirms the Closing of the NBA Program

On Wednesday, Rachel Nichols took to Twitter to confirm that the NBA show she hosted is now coming to a close. The courtside reporter noted that the said program was "never built to last forever," but she said she had fun while doing the show.

Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people ❤️ talking about one my favorite things 🏀 An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew - The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun. 😎

More to come… pic.twitter.com/FPMFRlfJin — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 25, 2021

The reporter also used the platform to express her gratitude to the producers and crew behind the NBA programming. The reporter said because of the show, she was able to spend at least five years of "hanging out" with some of her favorite people while talking about one of her favorite things, which was basketball.

ESPN's Senior Vice President of Production, David Roberts, said in a statement that they mutually agreed to end the NBA coverage, adding that it was the best for all concerned. Roberts also praised Rachel Nichols for her performance while in the network.

"Rachel is an excellent reporter, host, journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content," Roberts noted.

According to reports, Nichols still has less than a year remaining on her contract. However, she's no longer expected to appear on television during that time.

ESPN's NBA programming "The Jump" has two more episodes before it ends. However, the network did not reveal who will host the show's last two episodes.

Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor Issue

Rachel Nichols' removal from the network came after her issue with ESPN colleague Maria Taylor erupted.

It can be recalled that a leaked recording of a phone conversation with Nichols and Adam Mendelsohn surfaced. The reporter can be heard expressing her frustrations about ESPN assigning Taylor to the NBA finals of the previous year.

In the recording, Nichols said the network's decision was driven by "racially-inclusive workplace practices." When the recording went public, Rachel Nichols apologized to Taylor and the others, Sporting News reported.

Before she was removed from the network, ESPN has removed Nichols from her role as a sideline reporter to the NBA finals. Malika Andres replaced her. Nichols was also removed from the "NBA Countdown," the network's pre-game and halftime show for the championship series.

In the wake of her issue with Rachel Nichols, ESPN reporter Maria Taylor was reported to leave ESPN in July, as she signed a deal with NBC Sports.

