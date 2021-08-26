California stimulus checks are set to be distributed as early as next week, with payments of up to $1,100 for eligible recipients.

According to the updated information on the California Franchise Tax Board's website, direct payments are set to be issued on September 1.

KTLA reported that most direct payments would be sent to bank accounts between September 1 and October 15, provided that the Californians recipients had already completed and filed their 2020 tax returns.

Individuals who will be receiving payments through direct deposit are those who have already opted for that choice to receive a refund on their tax return.

For people who did not choose the direct deposit option, their checks will be mailed out in early October and will be continued to be sent out through the end of the year.

Taxpayers should see a delay of up to two months if their return has not been processed to their ZIP code's scheduled payment date.

How Much Will You Receive in The Second Round of California Stimulus Checks?

If you are an eligible recipient of the first Golden State stimulus payment and claimed a credit of one or more dependents, you are likely to receive $500.

On the other hand, if you did not qualify for that stimulus payment and did not claim a credit of one or more dependents, you will receive $600, SF Gate reported. But if you did not qualify but claimed one or more dependents, you could receive $1,100.

The Tax Board has set up a tool on its website that can help you determine the amount. On July 12, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill with a $12 billion relief for families hit hardest by the pandemic.

Newsom noted that the state is taking on the inequities brought by the pandemic through expanding the support for Californians.

The state will start distributing payments by the end of the month and will continue to do so on a two-week basis. Meanwhile, enhanced unemployment benefits are set to end by September 4, with President Joe Biden earlier announcing that it will not be extending the program.

Enhanced Unemployment Benefits

A study authored by economists and researchers at Colombia University, Harvard University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and the University of Toronto suggests that unemployment benefits are not playing a huge role in hiring challenges.

States that ended federal benefits have seen an uptick in job gains among the unemployed, with the unemployment jumping 4.4 percentage points to jobless individuals, CNBC reported.

University of Massachusetts Amherst economics professor Arindrajit Dube said there was an increase in employment.

The Biden administration is urging states with high unemployment rates to use federal funds given through the American Rescue Plan to keep the benefits distributed past September 6.

University of Toronto assistant professor Michael Stepner noted that there is a gap in the labor market. Stepner said there are lots of open jobs with below-average labor force participation. However, these jobs are not being filled.

Economics blame the continuing COVID health concerns as it poses a challenge to caregiving responsibilities and other factors.

