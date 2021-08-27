The Capitol police officer who shot Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt revealed his identity and said he was receiving threats ever since the Capitol riot.

Babbitt was among the pro-Trump mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, NPR reported. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd told NBC Nightly News that there have been racist and "very vicious and cruel things" that were said about him.

Byrd noted that it was disheartening as he knows that he was only doing his job. He added that there had been threats that concerned him about revealing his identity. He said he believes that he had shown courage on January 6, "and it's time for me to do that now."

In April, the Justice Department released a decision, ruling that it would not seek charges against Byrd. The Capitol Police had kept his identity confidential for his safety. The police force had also decided that he would not face disciplinary action.

READ NEXT: "Kill Him With His Own Gun": Police Officers Said in Testimony They Thought They Would Die in the Capitol Riot

Ashli Babbitt in Capitol Riot

Ashli Babbitt's family's lawyer earlier said that Babbitt did not brandish a weapon or was not near any members of Congress. They also said she was not an "imminent threat of death or serious injury to anyone," Daily Mail reported.

Byrd noted that he had no idea if the person he shot was carrying a weapon. He said it was only later that night he found out that the rioter was a woman and unarmed.

The police officer also said he was taking a tactical stance and hoping that his commands would be followed. Babbitt's family's lawyer said that Byrd never gave commands, but the police officer said he yelled multiple times to stop and get back.

Byrd then fired a single fatal gunshot, hitting Babbitt's left shoulder "as a last resort."

"We were essentially trapped where we were... There was no way to retreat. No other way to get out," Byrd said. Babbitt was the only one to be killed in the Capitol riot, while Byrd was the only officer to have used his service weapon.

Republican figures had demanded that Byrd be named. Former President Donald Trump asked who was the person behind Babbitt's shooting.

Capitol Riot Probe

The House Committee responsible for investigating the January 6 Capitol attack had asked the White House and federal agencies to relay documents and communications by Trump and his top officials in the lead-up to the deadly riot.

These requests were made for White House records from the National Archives, along with documents from the departments of Defense, Justice, Interior, and Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI.

Rep. Bennie Thompson said the concerned parties would have to turn over the requested documents by September 9. Chief U.S. archivist David Ferriero was also urged to use his authority to expedite the requests.

Donald Trump has dubbed the request a distraction from the "historic and global catastrophes" brought on by the failures of Joe Biden and the Democrats.

READ MORE: FBI Investigation of Capitol Riot Moves To a New Phase

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Capitol Police Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt While Defending House Chamber Speaks Out - From NBC News





