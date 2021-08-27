After the death of a toddler last month from an apparent drug overdose, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida has arrested the parents for murder and child neglect charges.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of the Florida parents on Thursday.

Police said Latonia Clemons, 36, and her husband Charquez Giles, 26 were facing charges of third-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and neglect of a child in connection to the death of their one-year-old daughter.

Toddler in Florida Dies From Cocaine and Fentanyl Intoxication

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report noted that the toddler died July 10 from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. The said incident happened at the couple's home at Lake Worth Beach.

Investigators were not able to disclose how the child came into contact with the drugs. Based on the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reports, someone took the toddler to a relative's home in Riviera Beach and left her at the front doorstep.

The toddler's paternal aunt told investigators that she heard a knock at the door, and when she opened it, she saw the child alone in a car seat. The aunt said other family members told her that the child needed help and should be taken to a hospital.

The toddler was then taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. But despite the efforts of her family, she was later pronounced dead, WPTV reported.

Clemons and Giles were now waiting for their first appearances before a judge, which could take place as early as Friday. Riviera Beach police started the death investigation before the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took the case over.

Toddler's Death A Homicide

Based on the investigation by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office, they have determined that the toddler's death was a homicide.

The one-year-old girl's death marked the sixth confirmed homicide that involved a juvenile in Palm Beach County this year.

The Palm Beach Post interactive database stated that three cases include victims under the age of 10. The first confirmed child homicide death this year involved either abuse or neglect, records show.

The toddler is one of this year's two youngest victims, along with a one-year-old boy who also died in June when he and his 69-year-old grandmother were killed by a gunman inside the supermarket in Royal Palm Beach.

Florida authorities noted that the alleged gunman, identified as 55-year-old Timothy Wall, turned in the weapon and killed himself after the shooting incident.

