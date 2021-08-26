A Georgia man has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida after he "randomly" shot and killed a tourist and danced over the body of the victim who tried to protect his one-year-old baby from the gunman.

According to New York Post, Tamarius Blair Davis of Norcross, Georgia was allegedly high on psychedelic mushrooms when he opened fire on Dustin Wakefield at close range before he proceeded to dance on top of the victim's dead body.

The Miami police said the horrifying scene was witnessed by onlookers dining outdoors at La Cerveceria de Barrio in Ocean Drive, Miami Beach on Tuesday night. Dustin Wakefield, a 21-year-old Colorado resident, was on a vacation in Miami Beach with his wife and one-year-old son.

Georgia Man Killed the Victim Who Tried to Protect His One-Year-Old Son

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told CBS Miami that after the 22-year-old gunman shot the Colorado man multiple times, he danced on top of the victim.

The victim's family said Wakefield attempted to protect his one-year-old son before he was shot. The victim's uncle, Mike Wakefield, told the Miami Herald that the shooter came in at the restaurant waving a gun and said, "It's time to die."

According to Mike, the Georgia man then pointed the gun at Wakefield's son, and the victim said that "he's only a boy." Mike said Dustin Wakefield was shot after he stood up between the gunman and the baby.

Tamarius Blair Davis is now facing charges of second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted murder. He's being held without bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Georgia Man Celebrates After Shooting the Colorado Man

The alleged shooter was seen in a video dancing. Screams could also be heard from inside the restaurant. A witness said the gunman appeared to be smiling and laughing throughout the disturbing attack.

Another footage showed Tamarius Blair David celebrating in an alleyway next to the scene, yelling, "I did it. I did it." Based on the arrest report, the suspect told police that he was high on "mushrooms," which made him feel "empowered."

Police said the gunfire also struck another customer, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the identity of the second victim. Police said the Georgia man confessed to the random attacks.

Responding to 911 calls about the shooting, police found Tamarius Blair Davis trying to open a locked door while holding a firearm. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, and he quickly complied. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Davis' father, Tommy Davis, told The Associated Press that his son did not have any past criminal or mental health issues or troubled history.

Tommy noted that he thought he already knew his son. He said there's a possibility that someone gave him something that prompted him to shoot someone randomly. Davis' father asked authorities to find out what caused his son to do this horrible act.

