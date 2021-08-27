Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, funeral homes and crematories in Florida are being overwhelmed with the remains of people that need to be cremated.

Reports said there is an influx of bodies like never seen before. According to WFLA, the stockpile of bodies was worse than the first wave of the COVID pandemic.

At the West Side Crematory in Winter Garden, bodies stored before being cremated are stacked to the ceiling. The staff is reportedly working day and night to honor the dead.

According to WESH 2, many funeral homes and crematories they called at were too busy to be interviewed, even by phone. One funeral director told the news outlet that he had come back with four new cases in a 30-minute period talking to his partner.

The area manager for Newcomer Funeral Homes, Mike Marchetti, noted that as much as they don't want to, they have to delay meetings with families and delay funerals as their staff can only do so much.

Marchetti said when a family comes in and tells them they want the funeral on Friday, they would say that they cannot accommodate a funeral on that day due to their full schedules.

Morgues in Florida's Funeral Homes and Crematories Full

The morgues in AdventHealth in Central Florida are reportedly full due to the high number of mortalities because of COVID.

The company said in a statement that they have started using rented, refrigerated coolers at 10 of their campuses throughout Orange, Osceola, Polk, Volusia, and Seminole counties. The firm added that the coolers are quickly becoming filled too.

The company said it is wise to prepare for an increase in deaths and put resources in place to provide additional capacity if necessary.

Business Insider reported that the overcrowding was due to slowdowns at the local funeral homes. Thus, the hospital has to store bodies longer.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has yet to comment on the matter. The state of Florida is currently averaging 21,000 new cases with 17,000 hospitalizations daily. It has also reported 200 deaths per day.

Rising Number of COVID Deaths in Florida

Meanwhile, a Florida woman said she returned home after fighting a COVID infection in the hospital and discovered that her husband died after contracting the virus, New York Post reported.

Lisa Steadman said she discovered her husband Ron's body in the bedroom of their home in Winter Haven on Wednesday. She said the experience was like walking into a horror film, and she wished that she had never seen her 55-year-old husband like that.

The 58-year-old widow said she could not get the picture out of her head after seeing her husband. Steadman noted that neither of them had been vaccinated before they both tested positive for the virus.

The Florida woman developed symptoms that caused her to faint. She said that she brought herself to the emergency room at Winter Haven Hospital.

The Florida woman noted that she thought she was going to die as she could not breathe and she could not stop throwing up. Steadman was hospitalized for eight days while she tried to stay in contact with her husband.

The Florida woman said her husband told her that his phone was acting up and would not charge. By Monday, she could not get ahold of her husband.

She then had the police department visit her husband, who greeted the officers and said he was fine. However, when she returned home on Wednesday, she found her husband dead after also contracting the virus.

Woman Hospitalized With COVID-19 Comes Home to Find Husband Dead of COVID-19 - From FOX 13 Tampa Bay






