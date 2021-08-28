Camila Cabello has shut down the rumors she was engaged with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. Cabello denied her engagement in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Thursday night.

Fallon asked the 24-year-old singer to respond to rumors that she appeared to be wearing a ring on her engagement finger in a TikTok dance video she posted early this month.

Fans quickly noticed the ring on Cabello's ring finger, prompting questions if her boyfriend Shawn Mendes proposed to her. In the video, the "Never Be the Same" singer was wearing a white crop top while dancing to her song "Don't Go Yet."

"Just showing u my daily workout routine," the singer captioned in the TikTok video.

Camila Cabello Denies Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumors

In an interview with Fallon, Camila Cabello denied being engaged with the "Stitches" singer.

"He [Shawn Mendes] has not, and I am not engaged," Cabello said. The singer added that she was not aware of which finger the engagement ring goes on. That is why she just wears the ring on any of her fingers.

Cabello also asked Fallon to enlighten her on which hand is the engagement hand, adding that she really has no idea.

"My parents are married, and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn't tell me either," the "Havana" singer noted as she asked the host to educate her about the topic.

When Fallon answered her It's the left, right? Yeah, I think it's the left." Cabello then quipped, "You don't even know! See? Is this common knowledge? You sound insecure about this."

The "Liar" singer recently opened about how she wanted to have a large family. Earlier in August, Cabello shared in an interview that she dreamt of having her own large family in the future, having a whole table filled with people that she loves and loves her.

Her comments about having a large family happened as she touted her upcoming album "Familia." She was also delighted to share her experienced filming the music video of her single "Don't Go yet," which involved her family.

Camila Cabello Touts New Look on Instagram

As Camila Cabello cleared the rumors of her engagement with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, the singer took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase her new look.

Cabello posted a slide showing her short hair with a neon orange line above her eyes. The singer also looked fabulous wearing an all-black outfit, matching it with neon French tips on her nails and long earrings.

Earlier this week, the singer also wrote in another Instagram post that "rest" is one of the biggest things she learned during the pandemic.

The singer noted that before, she did not know what work-life balance was, and she felt guilty on her days off because she felt she was not being productive.

"Let's instill values in our work-life environments that prioritize the individual in a holistic way," Cabello wrote.

