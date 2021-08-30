Lake Tahoe in California was threatened by the Caldor Fire, prompting more evacuation around the Tahoe basin on Sunday evening.

The said evacuation was ordered by the fire officials from the state, as the Caldor Fire was reported to be "more aggressive" and continued to traverse toward the lake's waters.

The Caldor Fire broke out on August 14 and is now 19 percent contained by the California firefighters. The said percentage amounts to at least 245 square miles, which is bigger than Chicago. The said wildfire already destroyed more than 600 structures, and at least 18,000 more were placed under threat.

California: Caldor Fire Challenges Fire Crews

As the Caldor Fire in California continues to set ablaze, it posed challenges to the fire crews who responded to the said wildfire. On Sunday evening, fire crews said the Caldor Fire was "more aggressive" than what they expected.

"Today's been a rough day and there's no bones about it," said Jeff Marsoleis, forest supervisor for El Dorado National Forest, adding that he thought a few days back that the fire crews can stop the eastern progress of the Caldor Fire.

Thick smoke was reported to cover the basin of Lake Tahoe, where tourists would normally come together for the Labor Day holiday, The Hill reported. The fire made the terrain rugged, making crews bring the fire hoses to the areas where spot fires are caused by erratic wind.

Cal Fire Division Chief Eric Schwab noted that the Caldor Fire moves half-mile each day on its perimeter. However, the said wildfire moved 2.5 miles on Sunday.

Furthermore, the fire crews would have to battle the Caldor Fire as Caldor Fire spokesman Isaac Lake said that triple-digit temperatures were expected to hit the state in the next few days.

"It's going to be the hottest day so far since the fire began, and unfortunately, probably the direst," Lake noted.

A weather watch intended for critical fire conditions was issued for Monday and Tuesday at the higher elevations across the Northern Sierra, The Guardian reported.

Lake said the area would be so dry to the point that if the embers blow to the unburned fuel beds, then the "probability of ignition is 90 percent."

As Caldor Fire continue to wreak havoc, fire managers adjusted the predicted date for the full containment of the blaze to September 8.

Other Wildfires in California

Caldor Fire reaching Lake Tahoe in California happened as the state continues to experience wildfires in different areas.

Two structures and a firefighter were injured in the Chaparral Fire that charred at least 2.3 square miles along the border of San Diego and Riverside counties. The Chaparral Fire was reported to be 10 percent contained on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the second-largest wildfire in California, Dixie Fire, continues to wreak havoc and charred at least 1,193 square miles of land. The said wildfire destroyed about 700 homes. Dixie Fire was reported to be 48 percent contained as of Sunday.

In total, California wildfires destroyed around 2,000 structures. More than 15,000 firefighters were dispatched around the state to battle more than a dozen large fires.

