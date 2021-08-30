With the support of the Specialized Port Security Corps, the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) in the Dominican Republic recently seized 57 packages of cocaine during an interdiction operation carried out in the Port of Haina Oriental, Santo Domingo Oeste municipality.

According to Dominican Today, after several hours of intense search by the DNCD officers using high-tech equipment, the Dominican Republic officials found the concealed cocaine in a double compartment in one of the containers and thwarted the shipment of the drug.

During the inspection of the DNCD officers and military personnel on dozens of containers that would be shipped to Philadelphia, United States, they discovered that the container was customized to have a double compartment to avoid the drugs being seen by the naked eye.

The Dominican Republic authorities found a double bottom in the lower front part, specifically under the floor, which was made of tola or plywood. The customized compartment hid 40 packages on the left side and 17 extra packages on the right side for a total of 57 packages of cocaine.

Based on the press statement of the Dominican authorities, they said they have redoubled on the interdiction operations in recent weeks. The effort has allowed them to continue discovering new ways of drug trafficking networks in getting the drugs out of the country. The release further noted that the drug traffickers targeted Europe and the United States as their drop-off points.

The Public Ministry and the DNCD are currently expanding the investigative process in the case. Dominican authorities are now keeping the two men who were under arrest during the investigation and search.

Authorities expect more arrests as the process progressed. Based on the examination conducted by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF), the analysis came out that the 57 packages which weighed 58.46 kilograms were cocaine.

Costa Rican Authorities Seize 4.3 Tons of Cocaine; 2nd Biggest Drug Bust in Costa Rican History

In July, the Costa Rican police recorded their second-largest drug bust. Costa Rican authorities in the Central American nation seized 4.3 tons of cocaine. Authorities stated that the drugs were originally produced by drug cartels in Colombia.

The Security Ministry of Costa Rica said the Colombian shipment of cocaine was transported in a container loaded with ceramic floor tiling aboard a commercial ship.

The shipment arrived at the port of Moin in Costa Rica and was discovered from the Caribbean port of Turbo in Colombia, U.S. News reported.

So far, Costa Rican Security Minister, Michael Soto, said they had seized close to 40 tons of marijuana and cocaine seizures in the country this year. The security minister noted that they were hoping to surpass the numbers that they had confiscated last year.

