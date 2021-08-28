After a shootout and a brief chase between members of the Gulf Cartel and police officers in the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico, at least three gunmen were burned alive inside a vehicle.

According to Borderland Beat, members of the Cártel del Golfo (CDG), also known as the Gulf Cartel, attacked a state police vehicle in Matamoros, Tamaulipas in the early morning hours of August 27.

The police officers were driving their police pickup truck when they were attacked by armed Gulf Cartel members traveling in an SUV. Based on a report of El Sol de Tampico, the two vehicles ended up in a "chase through some sectors of the city."

The Gulf Cartel and the State Police vehicles ended up on Constituyentes Avenue in the Republica Sur. The officers attempted to repel the aggression of the CDG but the firepower of the cartel's hitmen was overwhelming. The police vehicle driver then decided to ram their vehicle head-on into the armed men's SUV.

The move of the state police officer destroyed both vehicles. The straight-on collision between the two vehicles pushed the vehicle of armed men into a fence before it suddenly burst into flames.

The flames caused at least three hitmen to be burned alive inside their own vehicles in the immediate aftermath of the crash. Three policemen were injured as a result of the car crash with the Gulf Cartel's vehicle.

Matamoros reportedly has several groups of Gulf Cartel operating within it. However, it is still unknown which faction is responsible for the attack of the police officers at this time.

READ NEXT: Mexico Boxing Legend Julio Cesar Chavez Says He Demanded Cocaine From El Chapo, Other Notorious Drug Lords at 1992 Party

Gulf Cartel Watches Rivals Burn Alive

In 2019, a shocking video was released by a Mexican cartel from Reynosa showing two rival gang members being burned alive. Most of the horrifying scenes were blurred.

A man, who identified himself as a member of the Gulf Cartel, narrated over the video. He warned his rivals and said to feel the pain of the fire as the two rival gang members burned to ashes.

The two tied-up men from the other gang were forced to drink gasoline then doused with fuel before being set ablaze, Valley Central reported.

The group identified themselves as a faction of the Gulf Cartel known as El Metro and said the message was for their rival group, Los Escorpiones or scorpions.

Factions of Gulf Cartel in Mexico Agree to a Truce

In July, three of the warring factions of Mexico's Gulf Cartel announced that they have reached an agreement on a truce, which would postpone the shootings and killings in the state of Tamaulipas.

Tamaulipas state police had confirmed the printed banners with slogans like "Long live Peace!," which were posted by Gulf Cartel factions in the border city of Reynosa and other cities.

The banners were printed with red, white, and green letters like the colors in Mexico's flag and were signed by the Metros, the Scorpions, and the Reds - the three main factions involved in the decade-old turf war.

It was unclear if the Cyclones, a fourth faction, was part of the agreement.

READ MORE: Clashing Factions of Gulf Cartel in Mexico Get Tired of Killings, Agree to a Truce

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: The Surprising Way This Mexican State is Fighting The Cartels - From BBC