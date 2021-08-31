Actress and producer Sharon Stone posted a video tribute in honor of her 11-month-old nephew, River, on Monday, as she mourned his death after suffering a "total organ failure."

Stone confirmed the death of her nephew on the same day. The baby died just days before his first birthday, The U.S. Sun reported.

Stone's 11-month-old nephew was the youngest child of the actress' younger brother Patrick, who resides in Ohio with his three other children.

Sharon Stone Posts Video of Nephew on Instagram

The model-turned-actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to their family's little angel. Stone's video featured her nephew having fun, smiling, and laughing while having a wonderful time.

The actress used Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven" as background music to the heartfelt video in her Instagram post.

"River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," Stone captioned the video. Without providing other details, the 63-year-old actress said her nephew was found in his crib with total organ failure.

Several stars reached out to Stone offering their condolences and prayers for the soul of her nephew.

"So sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love and peace that's possible," commented actor Billy Porter on the video.

Actress Holly Peete also joined in and offered flower emojis and broken hearts. Television and theater actress Kristin Chenoweth also offered her thoughts, saying that the 11-month-old baby is now in the arms of God.

The death of Stone's nephew came days after the actress used her Instagram account to ask for prayers. The actress shared a photo of her nephew lying in a hospital bed with many medical devices attached to the boy's body. Stone said they "need a miracle" for her nephew.

River's mother, Tasha, also asked for prayers on her Facebook page in the previous week. The mother also did not disclose the cause of her son's condition, but she noted that the 11-month-old would not be the same when he wakes up from his coma.

Stone's nephew is the latest member to leave their family. Last year, the actress revealed that his "adopted" grandmother and her godmother died from complications associated with coronavirus.

Other family members also seem to experience health complications as she shared that her husband and her sister Kelly had lupus but eventually recovered.

What Causes Total Organ Failure?

The condition that took the life of Stone's nephew, a total organ failure, has no single cause. However, Kindred Hospital said that organ failure could be triggered by sepsis, an extreme response to an infection that prompts inflammatory chemicals to be released into the bloodstream.

Apart from sepsis, birth defects and undiagnosed illness can also lead to pediatric organ failure.

The said condition can also affect the six organ systems, namely the cardiovascular, respiratory, hepatic, renal, hematologic, and neurologic. The hospital noted that patients with signs of failure in any of the systems need "immediate clinical intervention" for them to recover.

