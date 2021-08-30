Ed Asner said goodbye to his fans, family, and loved ones, as the seven-time Emmy-winning actor died on Sunday at the age of 91.

Ed Asner's publicist confirmed the news, saying that the actor died surrounded by his family. His family also took to Twitter to announce the passing of the actor.

"Word's cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head - Goodnight Dad. We love you," the actor's family wrote.

"Word's cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head - Goodnight Dad. We love you," the actor's family wrote.

However, the family did not reveal Asner's cause of death.

'Cobra Kai' Creators and Cast Pay Tribute to Ed Asner

As the news of Asner's passing was announced, celebrities and other famous personalities mourned his death. Creators and cast of Netflix "Cobra Kai" expressed their sadness over the actor's passing.

"Cobra Kai" was one of the most recent series where he appeared. Ed Asner played Johnny Lawrence's stepfather in the series and appeared in three episodes, Deadline reported.

"Cobra Kai" creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said Ed Asner was perfect for the role, adding that the actor was the only one they imagined playing the part.

"We will miss him [Ed Asner] dearly and we send all our love to his family," the creators said, adding that Asner made their "Karate Kid" franchise brighter and funnier.

Meanwhile, William Zabka, who played Johnny Lawrence on the show, took to Twitter to express his sadness. Zabka said he was "devastated" when he heard the news, adding that he learned so much from the actor.

"My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family," Zabka noted.

"My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family," Zabka noted.

Asner's other Hollywood co-stars also expressed the grief they felt over his passing. Dennis O'Hare, who acted alongside Asner in the 2018 film "The Parting Glass," also took to Twitter to express his feelings.

O'Hare said one of the joys in his life was experiencing Ed Asner as his dad in the film, adding that the actor always showed up "ready to go" despite the crazy shoot.

O'Hare said one of the joys in his life was experiencing Ed Asner as his dad in the film, adding that the actor always showed up "ready to go" despite the crazy shoot.

Meanwhile, Mark Hammill, who worked with Asner on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," also lamented the actor's passing. "A great man... A great actor... a great life," Hamill said as he thanked the Emmy-winning actor.

Meanwhile, Mark Hammill, who worked with Asner on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," also lamented the actor's passing. "A great man... A great actor... a great life," Hamill said as he thanked the Emmy-winning actor.

Ed Asner's Achievements in the Entertainment Industry

Over the years, Ed Asner lived as an actor in series television and movies before he entered the limelight as newsroom head Lou Grant on the "The Mary Tyler Show."

His role in the said show garnered him at least three Emmys under the supporting actor category. As the sitcom finished, Ed Asner revived his role as Lou Grant in another series that made him earn two leading actor Emmys and a total of five nominations.

Asner's roles for the miniseries "Rich Man Poor Man" and "Roots" gave him have a total of seven Emmys throughout his active years in the entertainment industry.

Ed Asner was also known to play the voice of Carl Fredricksen in the 2019 animated film "Up." "Asner was also active in political causes both in and out of the entertainment industry, serving Screen Actors Guild president from 1981 to 1985.

