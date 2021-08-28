Matthew Mindler, a former child actor, best known for his role opposite Paul Rudd in the 2011 movie "Our Idiot Brother," was reported missing after he disappeared from his college campus in Pennsylvania this week.

Mindler, now a 19-year-old freshman at Millersville University, was last seen in the campus on Tuesday night, according to the university police report.

Former Child Actor in Pennsylvania Missing

Daily Mail noted that Matthew Mindler was reported missing the next day after he didn't return to his dormitory room, failed to return phone calls from his family, and skipped classes.

In a post on social media account, the University Police said the former child actor was spotted walking from the West Villages residence hall toward the Centennial Driver parking lot at around 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Based on a security footage screenshot, Matthew Mindler was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm. The former actor was also wearing a black face mask, dark-colored jeans, and sneakers while carrying his black backpack.

The university police said they have already notified local police departments of Mindler's disappearance.

Matthew Mindler's Last Appearance on Film and Security Camera

According to the former child actor's IMDB page, at least eight acting credits in films and television shows were listed under his name. It included the 2013 short "Frequency" directed by his older brother and cinematographer, Derek Mindler.

So far, Mindler's biggest role to date was in the comedy-drama "Our Idiot Brother." The movie follows Paul Rudd's character, an idealistic farmer who upends the lives of his three sisters, played by Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, and Emily Mortimer.

Matthew Mindler portrayed the son of Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan named River.

Since 2016, the former child actor has not acted. He last appeared in the TV movie "Chad: An American Boy." His acting credits also include "As the World Turns, Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver.

Millersville University President Daniel Wubah sent a letter to the students addressing the disappearance of the 19-year-old freshman, WGAL reported.

The university president noted that the health and safety of Matthew Mindler were "paramount," and their thoughts were with the former child actor, his family, and friends.

A portion of his letter also mentioned that the police department continues to locate Matthew Mindler with the help of the regional law enforcement agencies. Police said they are getting many tips and leads, and they are following up on all of them.

Authorities and the university asked anyone with information on Matthew Mindler's whereabouts to contact the Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or Chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu, 717-871-5972, or through the Millersville LiveSafe Safety App.

