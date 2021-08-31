Instagram star Janae Gagnier, also known as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead at her Texas home on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Instagram model was found without life around 4:30 p.m. at the Cortland Apartments in Richmond, Texas. Police also found the body of 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, ABC 13 reported. Accorto is believed to be the suspect in Janae Gagnier's killing.

Police said the cause of death for the two is pending autopsy results. However, investigators believe it may have been a murder-suicide.

The Sun reported that rapper Tory Lanez was one of the first people to confirm Morr's death. He posted a snap of Mercedes Morr in his Instagram story on Monday with the caption "Rest in peace Queen."

READ NEXT: Sharon Stone Mourns Death of 11-Month-Old Nephew After Total Organ Failure

Instagram Model Mercedes Morr's Death at Texas Home Still a Mystery

Police do not believe there was a relationship between Janae Gagnier and Kevin Alexander Accorto.

A neighbor of Gagnier at the Cortland Apartments told ABC13 that it would be kind of surprising to know if the man was an intruder "because I wouldn't think that would happen here" as the complex is "quiet and safe."

Police found the bodies in the model's Texas home after responding to a welfare check. Fans of Mercedes Morr were quick to offer their condolences.

One Twitter user urged people to pray for the Instagram model and hoped that her family would get justice.

https://twitter.com/AggressiveKirby/status/1432180125206974467?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user offered her condolences to the Instagram star's family and friends.

Rip to the beautiful Mercedes Morr. my condolences to her family & friends 🙏🏼 — JustAnuthaProblem 😈 (@AdrienneBeLike_) August 30, 2021

Another user expressed her eagerness to find out how Mercedes Morr passed away.

I really want to know how Mercedes Morr passed away 🥺 — A Money (@A_Monet___) August 30, 2021

Actress "Ms. Yummy" also shared her thoughts on Mercedes Morr's sudden passing. She praised the Instagram star saying that she invested in herself and took care of her own people.

"You Inspire Black Woman... I may not know you, but I witnessed your Impact," Ms. Yummy tweeted.

Rest in paradise beautiful you made an impact you invested in yourself you took care of your ppl. You inspire blk women I may not know you but I witnessed your impact. Mercedes Morr — Ms. Yummy (@msyummys) August 30, 2021

Rapper Almighty Jay also commented with a broken heart emoji.

Instagram Star Janae Gagner aka Mercedes Morr Active On OnlyFans Days Before Her Death

Jamie Gagner made her name on Instagram as she worked with the brand Fashion Nova. She also has a massive fanbase, with at least 2.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

Some of her notable followers are rappers Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion.

Apart from being an Instagram star, Mercedes Morr was also a creator on OnlyFans. The Sun reported that the model has 19,400 likes on the platform. BuzzFeed News reported that the Texas model's last post on OnlyFans was on August 24.

READ MORE: Kanye West Faces Backlash After Inviting Marilyn Manson, DaBaby to 'Donda' Listening Party; Kim Kardashian Joins in a Wedding Dress

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Well-Known Texas Instagram Model Killed in Murder-Suicide, Richmond Police Say - From KHOU 11