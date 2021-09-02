A White House official said they were appalled and horrified that President Joe Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan.

An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by Biden's decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban takes control of the country and reportedly conducted house-to-house executions.

"I am absolutely appalled and literally horrified we left Americans there," the official said, adding that it was a hostage rescue of thousands of Americans in the disguise of noncombatant evacuation operations (NEO).

The White House official noted that the U.S. has failed that "no-fail mission." Another White House official told Politico that the mission was not accomplished if there were Americans left behind in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden touted one of the "biggest airlifts in history." The president said more than 120,000 individuals were airlifted to safety from Kabul, adding that no nation has ever done anything like that in all of history. Biden also called the mission an "extraordinary success."

Stranded Americans in Afghanistan

At least 32 California students are still stranded in Afghanistan after the U.S. military's evacuation flight left the Kabul airport, according to The Blaze.

San Juan Unified School District near Sacramento said 29 district students are stranded in Afghanistan. On the other hand, Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon noted that three students from the same family were still in Afghanistan.

Reports said at least 24 students and 16 parents from the Cajon Valley district had visited Afghanistan this summer. They were trapped in the country as the Taliban took over.

Aside from the American citizens trapped in the war-torn country, thousands of Afghan nationals who worked alongside the U.S. are being targeted by the Taliban.

One Afghan, whom the Americans called Reggie, said he's now in constant fear at his home in Kabul. He noted that since the militant group's take over, he cannot sleep even for a minute, NPR reported.

Reggie was an interpreter for nine years for the U.S. Army. He said there are pictures of him with members of the U.S. military online.

Reggie noted that the Taliban would not forgive him if they found out. He said the Taliban forces move through his neighborhood on Sunday, shortly after the city's police abandoned the nearby station.

Reggie noted that the Taliban fighters are driving around and speaking to residents, telling them not to worry and that they were there to protect the people.

The interpreter said he's standing in front of his house but did not feel safe. Reggie added that there's not a single moment that he can feel relaxed.

The U.S. and The Taliban

Top Pentagon officials said Wednesday that the U.S. might work with the Taliban against ISIS-K in Afghanistan. However, they also said the Taliban is a "ruthless group from the past," according to Fox News.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Miley made their first public remarks since the withdrawal of the U.S. military.

Miley confirmed that it is "possible" to have coordination between the U.S. and Taliban in fighting ISIS-K. Austin noted that the Pentagon is doing "everything" to remain focused on ISIS-K.

He said they would hold the ISIS-K accountable for what they've done "in the time of our choosing, in the future." ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack at the Kabul airport last week that killed 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghan citizens.

