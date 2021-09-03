Pop star Lady Gaga brought back her 2020 "Chromatica" songs in a new era as she dropped a remix album entitled "Dawn of Chromatica" on Thursday.

The new remix album from the "Poker Face" singer came after 15 months when she released her 2020 album and introduced a new roster of her songs. It can be recalled that Lady Gaga followed her 2020 album with a performance on VMA and a video for "911."

Lady Gaga Drops Remix Album 'Dawn of Chromatica'

The "Paparazzi" singer's latest release will feature a new twist of her 2020 album. It featured different talents from the underground and mainstream acts to remix every album's song, ET Canada reported.

Some of the notable artists featured on the singer's latest remix album are Charli XCX for the song "911," Rina Sawayama on "Free Woman," and Mura Masa on "Sour Candy." Singers Dorian Electra and Bree Runway were also featured in some songs of the "Dawn of Chromatica."

The said remix album was still executive produced by BloodPop, and every song on the 2020 album will have a remixed version, except the three interludes on the 2020 version.

Apart from the new remix album, Lady Gaga has more in store for her fans, as the singer announced recently that a new album would be available in October.

The singer took to Twitter to announce that her album entitled "Love For Sale" will be released on October 1, a collaboration between her and Tony Bennett.

The singer also recalled that Bennett called her regarding the release day of their song "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014 and asked her to record another album with him.

"I'm always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course, I accepted the invitation," the "Applause" singer said. Lady Gaga also said that their album "Love For Sale" will be celebrating the songs of Cole Porter.

Today, I am so excited to announce that our new album "Love For Sale" will be released October 1. You can pre-order the album and listen to our first single "I Get A Kick Out Of You" everywhere now!

Pre-order: https://t.co/x4phqHuwlV

Listen: https://t.co/Mq8vZBeWVz pic.twitter.com/7O4T5BH57m — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2021

Lady Gaga's Former Dog Walker Denies Blaming the Singer for Feeling 'Abandoned and Unsupported'

The remix album of Lady Gaga came out a day after the singer's former dog walker, Ryan Fischer, said he didn't mean to "blame" the pop star when he said he felt "abandoned and unsupported" after he was shot when he tried to save the singer's dogs.

"It's what happens in trauma - all your loved ones, all your family, everyone: you feel alone," Fischer noted

Lady Gaga's dog walker further noted that his frustration was part of the healing process he is experiencing. Last month, Fischer resorted to crowdfunding as he embarked on a road trip across the U.S. to heal from a shooting trauma.

He set up a GoFundMe page to raise at least $40,000 for his broken van's repairs and travel expenses for his journey he labeled as "sabbatical."

Lady Gaga's dog walker said he's on a six-month journey with his van. Fischer noted that he felt lonely, scared, and abandoned during his first two months on the road. He also said he had bouts of depression, doubt, and self-pity.

