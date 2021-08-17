Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, resorted to crowdfunding as he embarked on a road trip across the U.S. to heal from a shooting trauma.

Fischer called for financial help after his van broke down. Aside from paying for repairs, he said he needs money for travel expenses for his journey he labeled as "sabbatical," TMZ reported.

He set up a GoFundMe page pleading for financial support and hoping to raise $40,000.

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Travels Across U.S. to Heal From Shooting Trauma

Apart from asking for financial help, the dog walker of the" Paparazzi" singer also admitted that he relied on donations after spending most of his savings.

Ryan Fischer said he's on a six-month journey with his van. The dog walker noted that he felt lonely, scared, and abandoned during his first two months on the road. He also said he had bouts of depression, doubt, and self-pity.

Fischer also asked the public to recommend retreats for trauma or with queer spiritual leaders and healers. Lady Gaga's dog walker further noted that he is dedicated to strengthening his emotional and mental health.

Fischer's journey came following his second trip to an emergency room. He had surgery for collapsed lungs after the shooting last February.

The dog walker noted that one of his lungs kept collapsing, and it reached a point where he was readmitted for surgery to remove portions of it.

He said his lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred his tissue like a burn. He added that it could take months before the hole in his organ to heal.

Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs Stolen

Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs - Gustav and Koji - were stolen while Ryan Fischer walked the animals in Hollywood Hills. The dog walker was shot while protecting the dogs of the "Born This Way" singer.

Fischer, who was known to be a friend of Lady Gaga's family, wrestled with the suspects to get the dogs back. But one of his attackers fired a single shot, striking him in the chest.

According to reports, reselling might be the motive for abducting two of Lady Gaga's dogs, as French bulldog puppies cost $1,500 to $3,000. The singer initially offered a $500,000 reward for the return of Gustav and Koji, no questions asked.

Two days after the shooting incidents, Gustav and Koji were recovered by the authorities unharmed. A woman returned the dogs to Los Angeles Police District's Olympic Community Police Station.

However, the woman was later arrested together with four other suspects for the attempted murder and dog heist. Police believed that the woman had a relationship with the father of one of the attempted suspects who tried to steal Lady Gaga's dogs. All five suspects earlier pleaded not guilty.

