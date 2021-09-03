The advocacy group, More Than a Vote, which Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James started, is urging California State Assembly to pass the Kenneth Ross Jr. Police Decertification Act, a report said.

According to Bleacher Report, LZ Granderson of the Los Angeles Times said that the More Than a Vote sent a letter to the California Assembly on Thursday calling for the bill to be passed.

More Than A Vote: Advocacy Group for California Community

The group wrote that More Than a Vote represents Black athletes who wanted to live and play for the California community. The group emphasized that the communities should be nurtured, protected, and developed.

The proposed bill permanently removes police officers who committed serious misconduct. It would also prevent law enforcement officers from being transferred to a new department after losing their jobs. The infractions mentioned in the bill include physical abuse, abuse of power, or dishonesty on reports.

California is currently one of only four remaining states that do not have a process in police officer decertification. The other states include Hawaii, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

LeBron James, Sports Community Pushes Police Reforms

LA basketball star LeBron James helped the advocacy group to start ahead of the 2020 presidential election to help against voter suppression, especially in Black communities.

The More Than a Vote organization is supported by several big names in the sports industry and the long list included current and former Black athletes.

The list included NBA players Damian Lillard and Draymond Green, WNBA player A'Ja Wilson, NFL players Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Track and Field star Allyson Felix, former baseball pitcher CC Sabathia, and many more.

Furthermore, most of the athletes on the list have been outspoken regarding the need for police reforms. The reforms were pushed by LeBron James, who recently called for more accountability from the law enforcement end.

In his social media account, LeBron James posted and emphasized that he was already tired of seeing Black individuals killed by people in law enforcement.

The King also explained that he took down a previous tweet because it attracted more hate than understanding. James emphasized that the issue was not only about one officer, but it was the entire system that should be accounted for.

California Senator Steven Bradford, who proposed the bill, earlier said that the state of California was able to revoke the certification or license of other professionals and even recall an elected official, but was unable to decertify police officers who have broken the law and violated the public trust.

More Than a Vote has extended its operations and was involved in a campaign to increase police accountability in Cleveland, which is the hometown of one of its founders, LeBron James.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: California State Legislators Introduce Police Reform Bills - From CBS News