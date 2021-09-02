During his first press conference after rejoining the Lakers' side of Los Angeles, Rajon Rondo threw a not-so-subtle shot at Clippers' coach Ty Lue.

According to The Sports Rush, the 35-year-old point guard criticized the other team's coach in their building. Rajon Rondo said the Clippers' coach did not know how to use him.

"You're only as good as your coach believes in you," Rajon Rondo said in the press conference.

Rajon Rondo Vs. Ty Lue

Countless stars were more restrained in their approach towards unwanted trades and playing time issues, but the Lakers guard was a different breed.

In the past, Rajon Rondo welcomed people to come in and challenge his take. Two-time NBA champion Rajon Pierre Rondo was with the LA Clippers for about half the regular season, including the playoffs.

Despite the hype that surrounded him after transferring to the other LA team and what he could do for the Clippers team, Rondo was only used as one of the minor rotation players by LA Clippers' head coach Tyronn Lue.

Rondo apparently showed that he was upset about how the other LA team treated him. In his first press conference with the Lakers, Rondo had some ammunition ready, locked and loaded before the interview, and aimed at Lue's head.

The statement from Rondo did not only shake the league but also the NBA Community online. Some online fans even warned the Clippers that they should keep an eye on Rajon Rondo during the game against the Lakers.

Purple and Gold Rajon Rondo

Based on the ClutchPoints report, the LA Clippers quickly moved on from Rajon Rondo this offseason as they traded him right away. After appearing in only 18 regular-season games and 13 playoff appearances in Clippers' uniform, Rondo, Patrick Beverley, and Daniel Oturu were traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe.

However, Rondo agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, allowing him to join the Los Angeles Lakers, where he earned his second ring.

While wearing the purple and gold in 2020 under Frank Vogel and playing alongside LeBron James, Rondo had a successful run.

Rajon Rondo averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.56 assists, and 1.4 steals in 16 playoff appearances for the Lakers while shooting at 45.5 percent from the field and 40 percent beyond the arc.

Rondo maintained his net rating of +5.8 throughout the postseason, which ended up with a ring. However, in his time with Lue and the Clippers, it was quite the opposite.

With the Clippers, Rajon Rondo only averaged just 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 34 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc. He also had a -6.4 net rating with the Clippers.

