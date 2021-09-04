San Diego Helicopter Crash Update: US Navy Confirms Five Missing Sailors Now Dead | What Caused MH-60S Chopper Accident

The San Diego coast helicopter accident happened on Aug. 31, forcing the United States Navy to conduct search-and-rescue to see if the missing sailors are still alive.

However, the defense department of America now confirmed that the missing individuals aboard the MS-60 S helicopter, which crashed after lifting off from the USS Abrahan Lincoln aircraft carrier.

According to New York Post's latest report, the chopper crashed in the Pacific Ocean after the sailors were conducting their routinary flight operations.

"The #USNavy has declared the five missing crew members of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. Search and rescue efforts have shifted to recovery operations," said the U.S. Navy via its official Twitter account.

"As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with Navy policy, the identities of the Sailors will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified," added the agency.

San Diego Helicopter Crash's Cause

As of the moment, the reason for the latest helicopter accident on the San Diego coast is still undetermined. But, the U.S. Navy said that they would further investigate the accident to know what really caused the crash so that it would not happen again.

Aside from this, USA Today reported that investigators are still trying to find out if the MS-60 S chopper hit some parts of the aircraft carrier. On the other hand, authorities explained that the chopper crashed around 70 miles or 112 kilometers off San Diego.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy said it would not provide the exact identities of the deceased sailors since the investigation is not done yet. Right now, the best thing you can do as an American resident is to wait for further announcements of the military agency.

Reasons Why a Helicopter Could Crash

The Lambert Firm provided some of the most common reasons why a helicopter might malfunction and lead to a sudden crash:

Failing to plan a flight path properly.

Failing to undergo appropriate training for flight and maintenance personnel.

Failing to provide proper training manuals and operational procedures.

Failing to adequately maintain the helicopter.

Failing to follow proper oversight and review procedures.

Failing to operate the craft properly.

Operating the helicopter in an unsafe condition.

