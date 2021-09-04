President Joe Biden on Friday changed his views on how human life begins, saying he does not believe that life begins at conception despite repeatedly claiming the opposite in the past.

The president issued the comment after a reporter asked him about Texas' new law protecting babies still in the womb.

Joe Biden said he continued to be a "strong supporter of Roe v. Wade," which legalized abortion nationally and essentially legalized the language of the law to incentivize private litigation to cripple abortion care and support services.

The president further noted that although he disagreed with people who do not support Roe v. Wade and those "who believe life begins at the moment of conception," he still respects them.

"Don't agree, but I respect that. I'm not going to impose that on people," Biden said.

Joe Biden has also slammed the abortion law in Texas, saying the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as Senate Bill 8, "sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards" for filing court cases against abortion clinics or doctors.

Biden on Texas’ pro-life law: “The most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards to go out — anyway … I don’t agree [life begins at conception]” pic.twitter.com/qQHVRVoFYP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2021

In a 2015 interview with America Media, Joe Biden previously claimed that "the moment of conception is a human life and being." In a 2012 vice-presidential debate, he also said that he accepts his church's position on abortion that "life begins at conception."

"That's the church's judgment. I accept it in my personal life," Biden noted.

Senate Bill 8 prohibits abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected in a fetus, occurring six weeks during a woman's pregnancy. Unlike other anti-abortion laws from other states, it also allows private citizens' lawsuits against abortion providers rather than through state government.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Slammed for Securing Tajikistan's Border While U.S. Border in Crisis

Texas Judge Temporarily Blocks Abortion Law

Texas Judge Maya Guerra Gamble on Friday temporarily blocked anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life and its associates from suing abortion providers and workers at Planned Parenthood clinics under the state's new 6-week abortion ban.

In a statement, Helene Krasnoff of Planned Parenthood Federation of America said the said restraining order would offer protection to the workers of Planned Parenthood health centers throughout Texas.

Krasnoff further noted that these workers, who continued to provide care as best they can within the law, face surveillance, threats, and harassment from vigilantes eager to stop them.

Krasnoff added that they would continue to fight for the Texans affected by the law that took effect on Wednesday, adding that Gamble's order, which is due to expire in two weeks, was not enough relief for the state.

Texas Right to Life vice president Elizabeth Graham said the lawsuit would not stop them from "protecting pregnant women and preborn children from abortion."

Texas New Abortion Law

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law that would prevent women from having an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The 5-4 ruling was handed down a minute before midnight, and Senate Bill 8 immediately went into effect at the same time since the high court did not block it.

Chief Justice John Roberts dissented alongside liberal justices Elaina Kagan, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 in May. On Thursday, Abbott said the Texas' new abortion law would not slow down businesses coming to the state.

"In fact, it is accelerating the process of businesses coming to Texas... They are leaving the very liberal state of California," he added.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden Addresses End of U.S. War in Afghanistan, Signs Bill to Provide Assistance for Returning Americans

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Joe Biden Criticizes SCOTUS Refusal to Block Texas Abortion Law - From Good Morning America