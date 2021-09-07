Portland officials announced that the Oregon city planned to ban travel and trade between their city and Texas in response to the state's new abortion law that will ban women from having the procedure six weeks into their pregnancy.

The announcement of Portland's plans was made by city Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday, saying that their city council will engage in an "emergency resolution" that will seek to ban the goods and services of the Lone Star state.

Apart from banning the goods and services, Wheeler also noted that the emergency resolution will prevent work-related city employee travel to Texas, KENS 5 reported.

"City legal counsel is currently evaluating the legal aspects of this proposed resolution," a release from the city council underscored. The city council of Portland was set to meet at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Flip-Flops on When Life Begins in Abortion, Says Life Does Not Begin at Conception Contradicting Past Claims

Portland Officials on the Texas Abortion Law

Apart from announcing their plan about the emergency resolution that will ban travel, services, and goods from the lone star state, the city council also voiced their opposition to the Texas abortion law in their statement.

The Portland City Council underscored that they stand unified in their belief that all people should have the right to choose, adding that pregnant women make complex and unique decisions that are unique to their circumstances.

Furthermore, the city council slammed the law, saying that it offers a reward to individuals who will exercise surveillance and control the bodies of other people.

"It [Texas abortion law] violates the separation of church and state. And it will force people to carry pregnancies against their will."

Portland city council was not the first to express its opposition to the new abortion law of the lone star state.

On Friday, President Joe Biden called the abortion law "almost un-American." The president also promised to work with the Justice Department to fight against the said law.

Meanwhile, Justice Sonia Sotomayor also expressed her dissent with the law, as the Supreme Court refused to block the abortion law, making it effective on Wednesday in the previous week.

Sotomayor highlighted that the said law was "engineered" to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights.

It can be recalled that in May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 that would prevent women from having abortion once fetal heartbeat could be detected from the baby.

Furthermore, the said law would also incentivize individuals who will report anyone who assisted in terminating the pregnancy and those who drive women to abortion appointments. The incentive could reach up to $10,000.

Justice Department Pledged to Protect Women Seeking Abortion From Texas Law

On Monday, the Justice Department, through Attorney General Merrick Garland, issued a statement promising that their agency would continue to protect those who will seek or provide "reproductive health services" under the criminal and civil enforcement of the Texas abortion law, also known as Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Garland pointed out that the Justice Department will give support from federal law enforcement when a reproductive health center or abortion clinic is under attack, USA Today reported. The attorney general further noted that their agency talked with the U.S. Attorney's Office and field offices of the FBI across the country to talk about the implementation of federal provisions.

READ NEXT: US-Mexico Border Levels up Security; High-Tech Virtual Wall Displays Real-Time Information to Border Agents

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Portland Considering Ban On Texas Trade Over Abortion Law - From CBSDFW