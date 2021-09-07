Brazilian drug cartel boss Valeska Pereira Monteiro, also known as "Her Majesty," was arrested by cops while on holiday at Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil.

According to The Sun, the state's Civil Police arrested the 27-year-old drug cartel boss in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul after an arrest warrant has been issued against her.

Valeska Pereira Monteiro was dubbed "Majestade" or "Her Majesty" after she reportedly spent the money she'd earned from South American drug cartels on a lavish lifestyle.

According to Brazilian cops, Monteiro acted as the "finance arm" of the drug trafficking gang operating in the northeastern state of Ceara in Brazil. Her Majesty was also in charge of the distribution of its territory among drug cartel members.

The Arrest of Brazilian Drug Cartel Boss 'Her Majesty'

The "real-life Queen-of-the-South beauty" allegedly made big money doing finances for South American drug cartels. Aside from the expensive trips to the capital city of Rio de Janeiro, Her Majesty also visited theme parks in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

After the execution of the police arrest warrant issued against the Brazilian drug cartel boss, she was taken to the city of Fortaleza, in the state capital of Ceara.

Before her arrest, the chief of Police, Klever Farias, said Valeska Pereira Monteiro had spent a month in north-eastern Brazil and then two months in the south-eastern city of Rio de Janeiro. Farias noted that she indeed stayed in the upmarket neighborhoods of Copacabana and Ipanema, Daily Star reported.

Her third selected spot to have a vacation, Gramado, was the area where she was arrested. Aside from drug trafficking, the Brazilian drug cartel boss has a prior criminal record for theft, criminal association, and crimes against the public trust.

Tracking Down the Drug Cartel Boss in Brazil

Valeska Pereira Monteiro has also been arrested for leading a gang that robbed residential and commercial properties in the city of Fortaleza in 2014.

The drug cartel officer came under the radar of the Brazilian police again last year after they discovered that she was doing the accounting for a drug cartel based in Rio de Janeiro.

Her Majesty was given an ankle tag to monitor her location and activities, but she broke it in April. The Brazilian drug cartel officer was then considered a fugitive from justice until her recent arrest. During her time evading capture, authorities in Brazil believed that Her Majesty continued her illicit work in the drug cartel.

Reuters reported that Brazilian drug cartels are now integral players in feeding Europe's cocaine market, valued at more than $10 billion.

At a speed that has stunned anti-narcotics authorities, Brazil has reportedly become one of the top suppliers of cocaine to Europe. The cocaine trade in Brazil also spans vast distances across South America's largest nation.

