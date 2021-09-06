An apparent fentanyl-laced cocaine overdose at a home in Venice resulted in the death of comedian Fuquan Johnson and two other individuals. Meanwhile, comedian and model Kate Quigley is in critical condition based on multiple reports Sunday.

L.A. Performer Fuquan Johnson Dies in Alleged Drug Overdose

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department stated that firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a home in the 200-block of Carroll Canal at around 12:04 a.m. Saturday. Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. The other individual was rushed to an area hospital for immediate treatment as she was in apparent critical condition at Venice's home.

The LA County coroners' office stated that the three dead bodies were later identified as the 43-year-old Fuquan Johnson, a resident of North Hollywood; Enrico Colangeli, 48, of Medford, Massachusetts; and Natalie Williamson, 33, a Los Angeles resident.

Johnson also served as a writer for "Comedy Parlour Live."

Actor and director Damien Dante Wayans posted on his social media account that he loves the comedian.

"I love you Fuquan Lateef Johnson! #FuFacts RIP," Wayans tweeted Sunday.

Johnson had frequently performed on the Los Angeles comedy circuit for the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, comedian and model Quigley, who is currently in critical condition, hosted Playboy T.V.s "Undercover" and the 2016 AVN Awards. She also formerly dated singer Darius Rucker, the former lead vocalist for Hootie and the Blowfish.

Kate Quigley in Critical Condition After Alleged Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine Overdose

Based on the report of TMZ, law enforcement sources said that there was a get-together Friday night at a house in the Venice neighborhood of L.A., where Johnson and Quigley were in attendance. Fuquan and Kate are buddies, and they have been photographed together dating back a few years now.

Moreover, the TMZ report stated that Quigley lived next to the residence that placed the 911 call. All the victims appeared to have ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl. The said drug is blamed for up to millions of overdose deaths across the United States in recent years.

The LAPD's homicide unit was notified regarding the case, but there was no word on whether they would be directly involved in the case. Despite the ongoing investigation of the LAPD, it's still unclear who originally supplied the drugs and who bought it or under what circumstances it might have been passed around or used by the four individuals.

Furthermore, autopsies would be conducted on all three victims in the case while Quigley is still recovering from the alleged drug overdosed.

Last week, six Long Island residents died from what authorities said were overdoses of fentanyl-laced cocaine, Daily Mail reported. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine but is 50 times more potent than heroin and responsible for the majority of recent drug-related deaths in the U.S.

