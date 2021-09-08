The separate interceptions of the United States Customs and Border Protection over the Labor Day holiday weekend resulted in the seizure of $933,000 estimated worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The interception happened at the Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges after agents of the Office of Field Operations further inspected vehicles suspected of being part of Mexico-U.S. drug trafficking.

According to CBS DFW, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry's Port Director Carlos Rodriguez stated that the drug smuggling organizations most of the time capitalize the large volume of traffic during holiday weekends to cover their drug shipments to the U.S.

Rodriguez added that despite their tactic of sneaking the narcotics in the congested ports of entry, CBP intercepted loads of cocaine and meth because of the great teamwork of frontline CBP officers. The port director said that agents utilized all available tools and resources which resulted in two separate seizures.

1st Interception at Hidalgo International Bridge

CBP officers patrolling the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a Chevrolet Suburban, arriving from Mexico on Friday, Sept. 3. One of the CBP officers referred the vehicle for further inspection after noticing something suspicious. The inspection of the vehicle included the utilization of non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment.

After CBP officers physically inspected the conveyance, they discovered 16 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 38.97 pounds hidden within the traffickers' vehicle.

2nd Interception at Pharr International Bridge

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 5. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection after being suspected for possible drug trafficking, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment. The vehicle was also screened by a canine team.

After the physical inspection conducted by the officers in the vehicle, they have discovered 40 packages of methamphetamine weighing 45.19 pounds that were concealed within the tractor.

The CBP Office of Field Operations seized the narcotics and vehicles. The two separate cases remain under investigation by agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

READ MORE: Brazilian Drug Cartel Boss 'Her Majesty' Arrested While on Holiday in Brazil's Southernmost State

Other CBP Operations

Last month, CBP officers seized more than 200 pounds of meth and 22 pounds of cocaine in several incidents at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

The largest drug bust happened around 11 p.m. on Aug. 2 when a 33-year-old U.S. citizen attempted to cross the port of entry from Mexico in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma.

Officers subjected the vehicle for secondary inspection after being suspicious. Officers used a drug-sniffing dog which later on alerted them about the narcotics in the truck.

An X-ray scan was conducted on the vehicle to further inspect the car and it resulted in the discovery of several anomalies in the vehicle's tires. Officers discovered more than 153 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle, El Paso Times reported.

READ NEXT: Major Drug Bust: 47 Charged in Bust of Cocaine, Meth Pipeline From California to Western Pennsylvania

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Jess Smith

WATCH: Smugglers busted using look-alike Border Patrol vehicle -12 News