The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) proudly announces mortgage leader Guaranteed Rate as the title sponsor of the upcoming AUDL Championship Weekend, slated for September 10 to 11.

Set to be held at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C., both semifinal games will start on Friday, September 10, to be immediately followed by the much-awaited championship game taking place the next day, Saturday, September 11.

"We are excited about this significant partnership with Guaranteed Rate, as they share many of the same core values as AUDL players, staff and partners," says AUDL commissioner Steve Hall.

The AUDL exec adds that the Guaranteed Rate campaign, "Believe You Will," will be significantly featured all throughout the Championship Weekend, including the athletes sharing their proudest victories - both in their professional and personal lives.

Guaranteed Rate Vice President of Sports Marketing and Partnerships Steve McNelley says: "AUDL Championship Weekend is an amazing opportunity for Guaranteed Rate to showcase our inspiring 'Believe You Will' campaign, whose message is that when you believe in your dreams you can achieve them."

Aside from the top four AUDL teams facing each other in the tournament semifinals, the championship weekend will also feature an AUDL-sponsored youth tournament and a youth clinic supported by the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE).

RISE is a nonprofit that aims to educate and empower the sports community to eliminate discrimination and promote social justice.

About AUDL and Professional Ultimate

Founded in 2012, the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) aims to introduce and showcase talented athletes and precision play to a global audience.

Ultimate is a fast, flowing, and highly athletic yet low-contact sport that is played by sending a disc down a field and passing it down unto the end zone. Players can only advance the disc but cannot run with it.

With the need for pinpoint accuracy and the unique trajectory of the disc, the game makes for exciting receives and defensive strategies that find their way into the ESPN Sports Center Top 10 and Fox Sports, Bleacher Report, and other top sports programs.

Currently, there are 22 teams playing from the U.S. and in Canada, competing in 12 games every regular season. Top teams enter a playoff round, and divisional winners get to play in the highly-anticipated Championship Weekend.

