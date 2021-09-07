After failing to deliver a spectacular game that fans would enjoy, FIFA admitted that it regrets the scenes which led to the suspension of the World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil.

Suspended Brazil-Argentina Match

The match set on Sunday was abandoned just after kick-off after health officials from Brazil declared and objected about the participation of four Argentine players to the qualifiers, who allegedly broke COVID-19 quarantine protocols. However, FIFA was not happy about the suspension.

According to BBC, FIFA released a statement confirming that they have received the first reports from match officials. Football's governing body stated that it would be analyzed by the competent disciplinary bodies.

FIFA emphasized in the statement that it "regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina, which prevented millions of fans from enjoying a match between two of the most important football nations in the world."

Moreover, no date has been set for the rearranged fixture.

Brazilian health authorities had said that four England-based players for Argentina had to undergo quarantine but broke the protocol.

Although Brazilian health officials did not name the four players who allegedly had to be quarantined, there were only four Argentine football players who were currently based in England and playing in the English Premier League. The Argentine players were identified as Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham football club; and Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa football club.

Out of the four England-based Argentine players, three of them were starters for Argentina. Martinez, Lo Celso, and Romero all started the World Cup qualifying match in Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday that all four Argentine players were returning to their clubs. However, they will miss the games in this weekend's Premier League due to the UK quarantine rules.

Brazil's Quarantine Rules And Investigation

On Monday, Brazil's federal police stated that they had opened a formal inquiry into the actions of the Argentine players, who were accused of breaching the quarantine rules of the country.

Based on Brazil's quarantine rules, individuals who have been in the UK must enter the country's 14-day quarantine rules upon their arrival in the country.

Brazil's ordinance requires individuals coming from the UK, India, South Africa, and Northern Ireland to go under a 14-day quarantine.

A federal police spokesperson stated that they will be conducting an investigation into the possible crime of supplying false information.

"Yesterday, the players were notified they must leave the country, which is the regular procedure, and statements from them were taken," the spokesperson added.

Based on the information given by Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA, the Argentinian Premier League players had given "false information" when they entered Brazil.

FIFA Struggles with UK's Quarantine Protocols

Furthermore, while speaking in a video addressing the European Club Association's general assembly, FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged Europe to show flexibility in its thinking in order to help the South American region in resolving its World Cup qualification backlog.

The request of Infantino came after the UK Government ignored his previous request to grant quarantine exemptions to footballers so they could fulfill their international commitments.

"We have a difficult situation in the UK. Players have to go back to play for their countries," Infantino said.

