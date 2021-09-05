The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina was postponed on Sunday after Brazilian health officials marched in the arena to challenge the inclusion of at least four players who allegedly breached Brazil's COVID-19 protocol.

At least four players from team Argentina, namely Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia; and Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, were the center of the incident.

In a statement, Anvisa confirmed that the players mentioned from Argentina failed to comply with Brazil's rule of entry for travelers.

The health agency further noted that the said football players claimed that they did not play in any of the countries mentioned in their Interministerail Ordinance 655, of 2021.

Brazil's ordinance requires individuals coming from the United Kingdom, India, South Africa, and Northern Ireland to participate in a 14-day quarantine.

Brazil vs. Argentina: FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Stopped

As the health officials marched on the football arena on Sunday, Argentina announced on social media that the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between them and Brazil was suspended as officials talked to both teams for at least 20 minutes.

The suspension stemmed out when unofficial news reached Brazil's health agency, touting that the four Argentine players allegedly made false statements. Anvisa noted that they confirmed the false statements made by the said Argentine players, as they omitted their trip from the United Kingdom.

Anvisa underscored in their statement that they considered the situation to be a "serious health risk" that is why they advised the local health authorities to find out the "immediate quarantine of the players" who were not allowed to take part in the activity and "must be prevented from remaining in the Brazilian territory."

Meanwhile, CONMEBOL said in their statement that the referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee that will determine the next steps regarding the incident. The confederation also underscored that the World Cup Qualifiers is a FIFA competition all the decisions concerning the organization are "the exclusive power of that institution.

Las Eliminatorias para la Copa del Mundo es una competición de la FIFA. Todas las decisiones que atañen a su organización y desarrollo son potestad exclusiva de esa institución. — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) September 5, 2021

If directly sent back to England, CBS Sports reported that Buendia, Martinez, Lo Celso, and Romero would serve a 10-day quarantine that may compromise their availability for their respective teams.

Argentina on the World Cup Suspension

As the suspension on the World Cup Qualifier match between Argentina and Brazil happened, President Claudio Tapia from the Argentine Football Association denied any wrongdoings from Lo Celso, Martinez, Buendia, and Romero.

Tapia slammed Brazil's health agency, saying that they cannot talk about lies the four players committed.

"The health authorities of each country approved a protocol that we have been fully complying with," Tapia said.

Meanwhile, Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni said that the suspension made him sad, adding that the intervention should not have happened. Scaloni also emphasized that he defended his players as the coach.

It can be recalled that the World Cup Qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was abruptly stopped as the health officials marched in Sao Paolo's Neo Química Arena just seven minutes into the game.

Written By: Joshua Summers

