Michael Constantine, who played Kostas "Gus" Portokalos, the father of Nia Vardalos in the 2002 film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," died on August 31. He was 94.

The tragic news about Constantine's death was disclosed by his family on Wednesday, saying the Emmy-winning actor died at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania.

READ NEXT: What Was Michael K. Williams' Last Instagram Post Before His Sudden Death?

Michael Constantine Dies at 94

Michael Constantine's brother-in-law Michael Gordon made the announcement. He said the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" actor died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, including his sisters Patricia Gordon and Chriss Dobbs.

The family did not mention the cause of Constantine's death. However, it was reported that the actor has been ill for several years.

"Last week, he [Michael Constantine] could still sing all four stanzas of the Reading High School alma mater from his memory," the actor's brother-in-law said. He added that Constantine treated himself as a native of the city, even though people would come up to him and say that he was from California.

Apart from Constantine's brother-in-law, Variety reported that the actor's agent also confirmed the actor's death. Personalities, celebrities, and fans mourned the sudden passing of the actor. They took to Twitter to express their sympathy.

Journalist Kasey Chronis from Fox said that Michael Constantine lived a wonderful life, wishing the actor to "rest in heaven."

Rest in Heaven! 🤍 What a wonderful life lived!



Michael Constantine Dead: ‘Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ ‘Room 222’ Actor Was 94 – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/2V94L0C8ZZ — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) September 9, 2021

Film historian James Neibaur said it would take several tweets to cover all the movies and TV shows the actor appeared on.

SAD FAREWELL

Michael Constantine was in many movies and TV shows. It would take several tweets to cover them. I first knew him for Room 222 and later caught up with his many movies from The Hustler to My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Michael was 94 years old. RIP pic.twitter.com/gJUHPMpr9m — James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) September 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Nia Vardalos, Constantine's daughter in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," said the actor was "always a friend," and acting with him came "with a rush of love and fun."

"I will treasure this man [Michael Constantine] who brought Gus to life," Vardalos tweeted.

Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael. 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/PV0sIBtaUX — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 9, 2021

A fan urged the public to spray Windex in honor of the actor, recalling Constantine's character in the 2002 film.

Spray some Windex in his honor https://t.co/c8x4vFyCmc — Celebrity Dead Pool (@CelebrityPool) September 9, 2021

Michael Constantine as the Father in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding"

Michael Constantine was well known for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding in which he acted as a father who thinks that window cleaner Windex was a cure to many ailments.

The actor earlier shared that he received hundreds of bottles of the product, and people used to ask him for autographs on their Windex bottles.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" has earned about $242 million in 2002. The film also drew a SAG Awards nomination for outstanding performance by a cast of a theatrical motion picture. Constantine also reprised his role for the 2003 sitcom "My Big Fat Greek Life."

Michael Constantine was also known for his roles in "Room 222," "My Favorite Martian," "Bonanza," "The Twilight Zone," and "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

READ MORE: Instagram Star Janae Gagnier aka Mercedes Morr Killed in 'Murder-Suicide' at Texas Home

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2: Michael Constantine Red Carpet Movie Premiere Interview - From ScreenSlam