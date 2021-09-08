"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams shared a cryptic Instagram post days before he was discovered dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.

The Instagram post by the actor was published on Wednesday last week, featuring a TikTok video of his comedian pal Tracy Morgan preaching about what happiness is.

Michael K. Williams Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram Days Before His Death

Michael K. Williams captioned the video "I love you brother" as he tagged the comedian on his Instagram post. The TikTok video featured Tracy Morgan asking the people not to cry for him as he discussed his near-fatal 2014 car accident.

The comedian was critically injured in the accident and was in a coma for about two weeks. Tracy Morgan was also reported to contemplate suicide while he was recovering.

"Don't cry for me! Okay, I had a misfortune accident. Don't cry for me," said Tracy Morgan on the video. The comedian then asked the public to cry for other people, sharing that his grandmother used to tell him that there are "people out there in the world with nobody to love and nobody loves them."

The video, which Michael K. Williams' last Instagram post, ended with Tracy claiming that true happiness is "having something to look forward to."

The said Instagram post received different reactions from the netizens, with some people expressing their thoughts on the sudden death of the actor.

Actress Nicole Ari Parker said her heart was broken upon Williams' passing, wishing the actor to "rest in power." Actor and author Hill Harper also commented on Williams' last Instagram post, also wishing the actor to rest in power.

Michael K. Williams Death

On September 6, Michael K. Williams was confirmed dead by his longtime representative, Mariana Shafran of Shafran PR. The actor was 54 years old.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," Shafran told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the actor's family requested privacy as they grieve from the sudden loss.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the actor was discovered dead by a relative at around 2 p.m. Monday at his Kent Avenue apartment in Brooklyn. Authorities confirmed that Michael K. Williams was alone when found, and illegal drug paraphernalia was discovered in his residence. Some reports said he died from an apparent heroin overdose.

"It's heartbreaking, heartbreaking," the actor's nephew Arvance Williams said, adding that they were supposed to go to Pennsylvania and see his uncle this past weekend.

Another nephew of the star, Booker Williams, said that his uncle loved their community and Williams did "everything in his power" to show love.

HBO also expressed their thoughts on the actor's sudden passing, stating that Williams was loved by all who had the privilege to work with him. The network said that Williams was part of their family for more than 20 years.

In the wake of Michael K. Williams' sudden death, officials from the NYPD said the medical examiner is still investigating the cause of the actor's death.

