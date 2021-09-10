U.S. President Joe Biden said that he is disappointed in the Republican governors trying to refuse the recent vaccine mandate he announced.

Some Republican governors had threatened to sue over the pandemic plan of the president, according to a Fox News report.

Biden said that it was disappointing, especially since some governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids and communities.

GOP governors have been criticizing the president after he declared a sweeping vaccine mandate, dubbing the move as an overreach and unconstitutional, according to a CBS News report.

The Republican National Committee has also vowed to file a lawsuit. However, it added that it will not take any legal action until Biden's new executive orders go into effect.

Republicans Refusing Vaccine Mandate

Republican governors from Texas, Missouri, and Georgia had threatened to fight back, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calling the mandates an "assault on private businesses." Abbott said that the state is already working on something to stop "this power grab," according to The Washington Post report.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon also noted that his state's attorney general has been asked to prepare for all actions to oppose the Biden administration's "unconstitutional overreach of executive power."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem also said that they will see the administration in court, with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp promising that he will use every legal option available to stop the said mandate.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that the American Dream has turned into a nightmare under Biden's leadership and the "radical Democrats." McMaster also vowed to fight back to protect the liberty and livelihood of those living in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has yet to develop the rule that will affect private companies.

Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Biden announced that federal employees and contractors that work with the government will no longer have the option of regular COVID testing. The president said that if these people want to work with the federal government and do business with them, they have to get vaccinated, according to a CNBC report. Health care workers were also left with no testing option, particularly healthcare facilities that receive federal Medicaid or Medicare.

The new rules that the president had announced will affect more than 17 million workers at over 50,000 hospitals and healthcare facilities.

An August poll showed that most Americans support vaccine mandates in the workplace, garnering 62 percent support. Meanwhile, 29 percent of the U.S. voters are still unvaccinated, with 83 percent of them saying they do not plan to get the shots.

Biden also questioned why 80 million Americans are still unvaccinated, noting that they have been patient, but their patience is wearing thin. Biden had also asked physicians in the country to reach out to the unvaccinated population and make a personal appeal to them to get a vaccine shot.

The president said that it is not about freedom or personal choice, but it's about protecting yourself and those around you.

