Dozens of lightning strikes had sparked 11 new fires in the Sequoia National Forest as thunderstorms rumbled across California, officials said. However, they added that there was no immediate threat to residents, according to an ABC 30 report.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service had also projected that the combination of possible dry lightning, as well as strong winds with the dry fuels, could become a critical fire weather condition.

The Forest Service said that when it comes to making assessments, any fires could be a danger to firefighters and local communities. Those are deemed top priority.

California's national forests were also closed ahead of Labor Day to reduce new wildfires that could spark. The forest closure is in effect until September 17.

Lightning Strikes in California

Lightning was responsible for the start of the August Complex fires last year. It is also particularly dangerous in the state's dry climate.

The National Interagency Fire Center had warned for possible extreme fire behavior, including massive creations by smoke and heat that can reach miles into the sky, according to The Guardian report.

Pyrocumulonimbus clouds can even stir up winds and cause thunder and lightning and create their own weather.

The department noted that the plume-dominated wildfire behavior and pyrocumulonimbus development are also possible on active large fires in the Sierra, central Oregon, and central Idaho.

The National Weather Service noted that there were more than 1,100 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in California between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Meanwhile, out of the total lightning strikes that the state has recorded, 110 were seen in Bay Area, according to a U.S. News report.

Thunderstorms with rains also moved through parts of Southern California on Thursday and early Friday.

California Wildfires

Scientists claimed that weather will continue to be more extreme, with wildfires more frequent, destructive, and unpredictable.

More than 13,000 firefighters were working to control 13 major fires, with over 12,700 residents still waiting to return to their evacuated homes.

The Caldor Fire was 53 percent contained. It is the 15th largest in state history.

It has already burned more than 341 square miles and destroyed more than 1,000 structures, including hundreds of homes.

Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire continues to be active through the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades region.

It is considered the largest single blaze California has ever seen and has managed to evade containment attempts.

The Dixie Fire has already ravaged more than 927,320 acres, and more than 4,840 people have been deployed to fight the fire.

It has already claimed the life of the first responder and has injured three others.

Cal Fire announced that a fire has destroyed 142 structures in Sierra last month and was said to be human-caused.

However, investigators were still working on the details of the said fire.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit the state of California next week for a fire damage survey. He was also set to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

