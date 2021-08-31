Fire officials in California have released evacuations orders and warnings surrounding Lake Tahoe Basin as the Caldor Fire continued to spread in the northern part of the state.

Caldor Fire had already burned more than 177,000 acres and caused one hospital to start evacuating patients, CBS News reported.

Jeff Marsolais, the supervisor of El Dorado National Forest, said Sunday that it had been a rough day for them, adding the team is doing an excellent job of trying to stay in front of an evolving fire.

Fire authorities released mandatory evacuation in El Dorado and Alpine counties on Sunday, with over 24,000 residents told to evacuate near Highway 50.

Eric of Schwab of CalFire said in a news conference Sunday that they have been seeing about a half-mile of movement on the fire's perimeter every day. Caldor Fire has intensified in the middle of dry and windy conditions, with fire firefighters trying to put out fires only miles from South Lake Tahoe.

READ NEXT: California Dixie Fire Is Now the State's Largest Single Wildfire in History

Caldor Fire in California

The National Weather Service has extended its red flag warning through Wednesday, with the Caldor Fire being only 14 percent contained, Axios report.

Public safety officials warned that the Caldor Fire showed no signs of relenting. The city's police chief, David Stevenson, said there was "a tense few moments" for residents in South Lake Tahoe on Monday.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests in California would be closed until Sept. 17 because the threat of fire is so widespread.

The U.S. Forest Service also said smoke from the fire had deteriorated the air quality to unhealthy levels. Firefighters had chased down a spot fire that started on the slopes in the direction of South Lake Tahoe.

Firefighters and city officials hoped that the granite wall would be a protective shield for the communities along Lake Tahoe. However, winds had carried that ember, according to The New York Times report.

Stevenson said they were glad that the residents of South Lake Tahoe "listened to the warning and the order and evacuated the city."

The evacuation order was released Sunday after fire officials reported that Caldor Fire was more aggressive as it continued to make its way to Lake Tahoe's waters. Fresh evacuation orders were also released on Monday. Communities over the state line in Douglas County, Nevada were also warned to get ready to evacuate.

Lake Tahoe

The lake is known for its sapphire waters and evergreen-surrounded coves. It has also become popular for vacationers from the Bay Area.

Lake Tahoe offers hiking, ski resorts, and golfing. The lake's southern end, the South Lake Tahoe, also bustles with outdoor activities, with casinos available in bordering Stateline, Nevada.

Meanwhile, the largest single-origin wildfire in California, the Dixie Fire, continues to rage in the northern part of the state.

Dixie Fire engulfed more than 771,000 acres in five counties as of Monday. It was around 48 percent contained, according to CalFire.

Around 200 soldiers will be deployed to northern California to help fight wildfires, including the Dixie Fire. Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Northern Command, said the effort marks the 40th time a military service has been utilized to fight fires under an interagency agreement in the 1970s, Military reported.

READ MORE: California Wildfire Smoke Causes Drop in Solar Energy Production

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: All of South Lake Tahoe Evacuated as Caldor Fire Nears - From NBC Bay Area





