After an almost unblemished record on hard courts, clay courts, and grass this year, Novak Djokovic failed to end the 52-year Grand Slam drought at the finals of U.S. Open after bowing against Daniil Medvedev, Sunday.

Djokovic's Grand Slam Dream

The match that could have rewritten the tennis record book that was last touched in 1969 did not end in Djokovic's way. Novak Djokovic covered his face with a towel, hide his tears during a changeover.

In his 27 matches in 2021, Djokovic could not be beaten by anyone, not until his final match in the U.S. Open finals.

According to the Associated Press, the 25-year-old Russian Tennis player, Daniil Medvedev, outplayed the world ranked no.1 Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, bagging his first major title at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev won 20 of his first 23 service points which catapulted him to finish the match with 16 aces and 38 winners in all.

Meanwhile, if Djokovic won the final match, he would have a complete season sweep of major titles and could claim the 21st title of his career.

A Game Short to Grand Slam

During the news conference, Djokovic shared that he felt relief that everything was already over. The world-ranked no.1 Serbian, admitted he had a tough week, preparing for the tournament. Djokovic said that he struggled mentally and emotionally throughout the tournament and he stated that it was a lot to handle.

"I was just glad that, finally, the run is over. At the same time, I felt sadness, disappointment, and also gratitude for the crowd and for that special moment that they've created for me on the court," the world ranked no.1 Djokovic said.

Prior to his final match at the U.S. Open, Djokovic had been sublime at tennis' four most important tournaments. Djokovic endured the burden and pressure over the past seven months but he fell one game short to break the Grand Slam record standing since 1969.

Djokovic won the Australian Open in February after he beat Medvedev in the final in straight sets. The French Open scheduled in June and Wimbledon in July was secured by Djokovic and pulled even with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slam titles in their names, a record in the sport, Sporting News reported.

Djokovic admitted that he was not ready energy-wise, and said that he felt slow. The world-ranked no.1 also said that unlike in his previous four matches, Djokovic could not create the kind of comeback that he had after dropping the opening set. Aside from not connecting on the offensive end, Djokovic showed frustration, he even destroyed his racket by pounding it three times against the court which drew boos from the crowd of 25,703. The action was considered a violation even by chair umpire Damien Dumusois.

